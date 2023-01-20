ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

TikTokers Are Obsessed With This $16 Moisturizer, Calling It a Dupe for Drunk Elephant’s Protini Cream

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since launching in November 2020, Bubble has been a skincare fave of Gen-Z for its stellar ingredients, fun packaging and affordable price tag. The formulas are so good in fact, that older Millennials like me use the brand, too. It’s been a mainstay on TikTok since its launch but lately, one product has been blowing up on the app and selling out across Ulta and Walmart: Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer. Here’s why.

TikTokers are calling Slam Dunk a dupe for the popular — but pricey — Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer ($68 at Sephora ). But they actually aren’t really that similar. Drunk Elephant ‘s face cream uses signal peptides to help bind moisture to the skin, leaving it plump and firm. Slam Dunk’s ingredients include aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract to hydrate and calm the skin.

The similarities are there, though. Each is deeply hydrating and non-irritating for sensitive skin. It’s pretty much up to your skin and bank account to decide which is right for you. They also have a similar pump application, though Bubble’s does come out in the cutest flower shape.

Slam Dunk at Walmart $14.98 Buy Now
Slam Dunk at Bubble $16 Buy Now

With so many on TikTok saying Slam Dunk is the “best” and “most hydrating moisturizer,” it flew off shelves in the past few weeks. It’s currently sold out at Ulta Beauty and every time it restocks, it feels like it’s gone again. In fact, according to the brand, a Bubble moisturizer sold every 30 seconds last week. At this affordable price, I’m not surprised. Since going viral on TikTok, the brand sold through 70 percent of its inventory of Slam Dunk at Ulta Beauty in just one week. So, that could be why you couldn’t find it.

repost with @bubble sound!! this moisturizer is amazing just like this brand!! #facetheday #bubbleambassador #bubbleskincare @walmart #swaggyjillian

♬ Face the Day – Bubble

But don’t worry — you can get your hands on it at Walmart and on the Bubble website. Your dry winter skin won’t know what hit it. Though, if you’re more oily or acne-prone, I recommend Bubble’s Level Up Balancing Moisturizer ($16 at Ulta Beauty ). It’s still hydrating, but the lightweight gel formula features zinc PCA and niacinamide help improve textured skin. And it won’t break you out. Basically, there’s a Bubble for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kKnyS2E00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Anti-Thinning Shampoo Addresses Progressive Hair Loss—& Shoppers’ Locks ‘Have More Body Than Ever’ After Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s increasingly becoming more apparent how common hair loss is amongst folks of all ages—not just those well into their older years. While there are a surplus of reasons thinning across the scalp can occur, feelings about the experience are no doubt the same across the board; it’s straight-up difficult to deal with, especially if it’s happening in a very noticeable area like the hairline.  While I’m not a professional hair loss expert, I do know a thing or two about...
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
Well+Good

This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin

Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy