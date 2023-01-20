TikTokers Are Obsessed With This $16 Moisturizer, Calling It a Dupe for Drunk Elephant’s Protini Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since launching in November 2020, Bubble has been a skincare fave of Gen-Z for its stellar ingredients, fun packaging and affordable price tag. The formulas are so good in fact, that older Millennials like me use the brand, too. It’s been a mainstay on TikTok since its launch but lately, one product has been blowing up on the app and selling out across Ulta and Walmart: Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer. Here’s why.

TikTokers are calling Slam Dunk a dupe for the popular — but pricey — Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer ($68 at Sephora ). But they actually aren’t really that similar. Drunk Elephant ‘s face cream uses signal peptides to help bind moisture to the skin, leaving it plump and firm. Slam Dunk’s ingredients include aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract to hydrate and calm the skin.

The similarities are there, though. Each is deeply hydrating and non-irritating for sensitive skin. It’s pretty much up to your skin and bank account to decide which is right for you. They also have a similar pump application, though Bubble’s does come out in the cutest flower shape.

With so many on TikTok saying Slam Dunk is the “best” and “most hydrating moisturizer,” it flew off shelves in the past few weeks. It’s currently sold out at Ulta Beauty and every time it restocks, it feels like it’s gone again. In fact, according to the brand, a Bubble moisturizer sold every 30 seconds last week. At this affordable price, I’m not surprised. Since going viral on TikTok, the brand sold through 70 percent of its inventory of Slam Dunk at Ulta Beauty in just one week. So, that could be why you couldn’t find it.

But don’t worry — you can get your hands on it at Walmart and on the Bubble website. Your dry winter skin won’t know what hit it. Though, if you’re more oily or acne-prone, I recommend Bubble’s Level Up Balancing Moisturizer ($16 at Ulta Beauty ). It’s still hydrating, but the lightweight gel formula features zinc PCA and niacinamide help improve textured skin. And it won’t break you out. Basically, there’s a Bubble for everyone.