Central, LA

fox8live.com

Major affordable housing project becomes short-term rentals as council mulls new STR regulations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Central City development site once promised more than 50 affordable housing units but will instead become dozens of short-term rental units, just as the New Orleans City Council pushes up against a March 31 deadline to meet a federal ruling that forces councilmembers to approve the first draft of an ordinance laying out new ground rules for STR regulations.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor, council hopefuls in Covington and Sun will qualify this week

Qualifying for the next elections for mayor and council in both the city of Covington and the village of Sun will be held Wednesday through Friday. The next municipal election is scheduled for March 25. Voters in Covington will elect a mayor and seven city council members — five to represent individual districts around Covington and two at-large members who serve the city as a whole.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

One vacation rental per block? New Orleans gets first draft of new law.

Months into a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals in New Orleans, the latest recommendations for permanent rules on the controversial industry would make key changes to how the units are licensed. The City's Planning Commission's proposals would limit the number of permits in neighborhoods to one per each side of a block and require the rental operator to live on site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism

The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
LOUISIANA STATE

