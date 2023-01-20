Read full article on original website
WDSU
'The residents deserve this': District E awarded millions for redevelopment and districtwide cleanup
NEW ORLEANS — It's a huge step forward for the New Orleans East community, as millions of dollars in funding is headed their way. That funding is slated to go towards redeveloping places like the old Six Flags and Lincoln Beach. Oliver Thomas Jr. is the councilman for District...
fox8live.com
Major affordable housing project becomes short-term rentals as council mulls new STR regulations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Central City development site once promised more than 50 affordable housing units but will instead become dozens of short-term rental units, just as the New Orleans City Council pushes up against a March 31 deadline to meet a federal ruling that forces councilmembers to approve the first draft of an ordinance laying out new ground rules for STR regulations.
NOLA.com
Mayor, council hopefuls in Covington and Sun will qualify this week
Qualifying for the next elections for mayor and council in both the city of Covington and the village of Sun will be held Wednesday through Friday. The next municipal election is scheduled for March 25. Voters in Covington will elect a mayor and seven city council members — five to represent individual districts around Covington and two at-large members who serve the city as a whole.
NOLA.com
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser voids another decision of predecessor Ben Zahn
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser is terminating a contract that his predecessor signed with a trucking company to haul sewage “sludge cakes” from the wastewater treatment plant to the landfill. It's the latest example of Glaser overriding decisions made by Ben Zahn, whom he defeated in the March 26...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Ochsner's Pete November on becoming CEO, local M&A and the need to raise pay
In the 10 years that Pete November spent at Ochsner Health, including two years as chief financial officer, he was at the side of then-CEO Warner Thomas, helping negotiate a series of acquisitions and partnerships that expanded the health system's footprint from eight hospitals and 38 clinics in 2012 to 48 hospitals and over 300 clinics today.
NOLA.com
One vacation rental per block? New Orleans gets first draft of new law.
Months into a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals in New Orleans, the latest recommendations for permanent rules on the controversial industry would make key changes to how the units are licensed. The City's Planning Commission's proposals would limit the number of permits in neighborhoods to one per each side of a block and require the rental operator to live on site.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
fox8live.com
Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
Here’s why NOLA City Council members haven’t signed the Cantrell recall petition
Members of the New Orleans City Council haven’t signed a petition calling to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. JP Morrell, New Orleans City Council President, explained why to WWL’s Newell Normand.
NOLA.com
Power restored Uptown; no cause yet for outage that knocked out electricity for 9,000
About 9,000 people were without power Monday morning in New Orleans, primarily Uptown, according to Entergy's outage map. The power went out around 9:30 a.m. and was restored for most customers by noon, Entergy said. The bulk of the outage was on the riverside of St. Charles Avenue between Audubon...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
NOLA.com
The restoration of Fairview Riverside State Park near Madisonville progressing slowly but surely
Like many state parks in Louisiana, the Fairview Riverside State Park along the Tchefuncte River near Madisonville took a major hit from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Trees were impacted, several buildings were damaged and an already rickety boardwalk along the river was badly chewed up. The 99-acre park just east...
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NOLA.com
Letters: Firefighters overcame obstacles to aid two visitors with COVID
I write in praise of the New Orleans 911 Emergency System. My 78-year-old husband and I (82) arrived in Louisiana after a 20-hour car trip from New Mexico to visit New Orleans grandchildren, only to discover that we had COVID. We were both suffering from extreme physical weakness and strong...
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
bigeasymagazine.com
LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism
The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
Mayor's office announces 17-week nationwide search for new police chief
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office today announced that it has called on the International Association of Chief of Police to lead the city’s search for a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Kenner Discovery building new athletic, performing arts center with loan from Jefferson Parish Schools
The Jefferson Parish School Board is loaning the nonprofit that oversees Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy $5.2 million to build a new “1,000 seat multipurpose facility.”. The “Discovery Arts and Athletics Performance Center” will be located at the charter school’s campus off Vintage and Loyola drives in Kenner and...
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
