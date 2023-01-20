Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Monday's Chillicothe Council Preview
Chillicothe Council meets in regular session at 7pm with an agenda of six items. Two of those are:. - The third and final reading of a revision of the "Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" in the nuisance ordinance. - And a first reading to appropriate more than $1.7 million...
iheart.com
Bainbridge Water Restored - UPDATE: Boil Advisory Ended
Bainbridge residents continue under a water boil advisory following a water main line break at Harris Street early Wednesday afternoon. Water service has since been restored but the entire village of Bainbridge remains under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice as a result. UPDATE: The boil advisory ended Friday...
iheart.com
SR 772 Hit-Skip Crash Possibly Involved Gunfire
Ross County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an incident Thursday evening in the 2000 block of state route 772. A caller told deputies his vehicle was involved in a hit-skip crash, and that his car had been shot at by someone in another vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.
Comments / 0