Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Overnight – Circleville Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

Circleville – Neighbors awoke to the sound of fire trucks around 2 am this morning. Around 2:30 am on 1/23/23 Circleville Fire department was dispatched to a possible fire in the area of 100 Block of East Mill Street in the alley between Union and Mill. When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle parked behind a home that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to a detached garage but firefighters put the fire out quickly. Three other vehicles parked inside the garage were saved along with the structure, one car was a total loss.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
iheart.com

Monday's Chillicothe Council Preview

Chillicothe Council meets in regular session at 7pm with an agenda of six items. Two of those are:. - The third and final reading of a revision of the "Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" in the nuisance ordinance. - And a first reading to appropriate more than $1.7 million...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56

PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash

ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lingering snow showers, slick spots Monday morning

A band of heavy snow formed along and a little west of the I-71 corridor Sunday morning that brought snow totals of 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts (1 to 3 inches) fell southeast of the I-71 corridor and across southeastern Ohio. Snow showers and a little freezing drizzle will contribute to some slick spots […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Crash in Hocking County

Hocking – A two-vehicle crash has occurred in the area of the Rockbridge Valero just outside of Logan. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash with injuries has been reported. When firefighters arrived at the scene they requested an emergency helicopter but it was declined. Since then they have transported at least two people.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield

This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
GREENFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow, mixed with rain southeast, as winter returns

A storm in the southern Plains will push wet snow into Ohio Sunday morning, as it weakens, before a coastal storm takes over later in the day. Accumulations will average 1-2 inches on colder surfaces along and northwest of the I-71 corridor, with wet to slushy roads. Locally up to 3 inches will likely fall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store

ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Department Announces Graduation of New Female Officer

Columbus – Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. The 21-week basic course began in August. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

SR 772 Hit-Skip Crash Possibly Involved Gunfire

Ross County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an incident Thursday evening in the 2000 block of state route 772. A caller told deputies his vehicle was involved in a hit-skip crash, and that his car had been shot at by someone in another vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

