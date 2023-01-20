Circleville – Neighbors awoke to the sound of fire trucks around 2 am this morning. Around 2:30 am on 1/23/23 Circleville Fire department was dispatched to a possible fire in the area of 100 Block of East Mill Street in the alley between Union and Mill. When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle parked behind a home that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to a detached garage but firefighters put the fire out quickly. Three other vehicles parked inside the garage were saved along with the structure, one car was a total loss.

