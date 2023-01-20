Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
sciotopost.com
Overnight – Circleville Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
Circleville – Neighbors awoke to the sound of fire trucks around 2 am this morning. Around 2:30 am on 1/23/23 Circleville Fire department was dispatched to a possible fire in the area of 100 Block of East Mill Street in the alley between Union and Mill. When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle parked behind a home that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to a detached garage but firefighters put the fire out quickly. Three other vehicles parked inside the garage were saved along with the structure, one car was a total loss.
iheart.com
Monday's Chillicothe Council Preview
Chillicothe Council meets in regular session at 7pm with an agenda of six items. Two of those are:. - The third and final reading of a revision of the "Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" in the nuisance ordinance. - And a first reading to appropriate more than $1.7 million...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
Springfield man dead after crash on SR 72 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead following a crash in Clark County Friday morning. Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR-72 near miler marker 12 in Moorefield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation shows a...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
Lingering snow showers, slick spots Monday morning
A band of heavy snow formed along and a little west of the I-71 corridor Sunday morning that brought snow totals of 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts (1 to 3 inches) fell southeast of the I-71 corridor and across southeastern Ohio. Snow showers and a little freezing drizzle will contribute to some slick spots […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash in Hocking County
Hocking – A two-vehicle crash has occurred in the area of the Rockbridge Valero just outside of Logan. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash with injuries has been reported. When firefighters arrived at the scene they requested an emergency helicopter but it was declined. Since then they have transported at least two people.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Record-Herald
Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield
This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
Snow, mixed with rain southeast, as winter returns
A storm in the southern Plains will push wet snow into Ohio Sunday morning, as it weakens, before a coastal storm takes over later in the day. Accumulations will average 1-2 inches on colder surfaces along and northwest of the I-71 corridor, with wet to slushy roads. Locally up to 3 inches will likely fall […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store
ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Department Announces Graduation of New Female Officer
Columbus – Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. The 21-week basic course began in August. The...
WSAZ
Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove...
iheart.com
SR 772 Hit-Skip Crash Possibly Involved Gunfire
Ross County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an incident Thursday evening in the 2000 block of state route 772. A caller told deputies his vehicle was involved in a hit-skip crash, and that his car had been shot at by someone in another vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.
'It's nuts': Union representing postal police officers questions why they aren't patrolling streets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a nationwide problem: Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint by thieves looking to steal the key that opens the blue collection boxes. The crooks are looking to steal your money or sell it on the dark web. The United States Postal Inspection Office has its...
