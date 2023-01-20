Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
An 18-year-old female student was stabbed in the head repeatedly because she was Asian, says Indiana University
The 18-year-old student was stabbed in the head by a fellow bus passenger in Bloomington. An Indiana woman has been charged with attempted murder.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Indiana Man Allegedly Bragged About Stabbing Victim ‘In the Face So Hard the Knife Got Stuck’ During Cold Case Double Murder
Noele Renee Trice, 25, and Bryan Keith Lash, 29, were repeatedly stabbed to death inside their Indiana home in June 2017. For years, Fort Wayne police were flummoxed. Now, law enforcement officials say the couple’s long-elusive killer has finally been caught. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by...
Shocking Video Shows Cop Laughing & Joking With Bryan Kohberger During Traffic Stop Days Before Quadruple Murder Arrest
Bryan Kohberger seemed cool as a cucumber when a police officer pulled him over in his white Hyundai Elantra during his cross-country road trip 15 days before he was arrested for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday, showing the moment an Indiana State Police trooper approached his vehicle — but Kohberger didn't appear panicked. Instead, the accused killer joked and laughed with the officer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The footage is dated December 15, roughly two weeks before the FBI arrested him at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the clip, the cop was...
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say
The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she stabbed her 9-year-old brother Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs. The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department. After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed...
Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail?
Larry Eugene Price told social workers that he’d seen a snake crawling on the ground. Price, 51, then said a man had stabbed lit cigarettes in his eyes. It was February 2020, and the staff at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Smith, Arkansas made a note in his case file that he’d suffered from hallucinations and paranoia after being diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 22.
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial
The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
Indian guru accused of raping and blackmailing over 100 women is jailed for life
A special court in India sentenced a self-styled godman to 14 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping more than 100 women.Amarveer, popularly known as “Jalebi baba”, was also awarded a jail term under a law related to the protection of children from sexual offenses, after being found convicted of raping a minor.The sentences for rape and child abuse will run concurrently, advocate Sanjay Verma, who is the lawyer for the victims told local media, adding that the godman was acquitted in a separate case pertaining to the law on arms and ammunition.“He has been in jail for...
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
The family of 50-year-old Larry Eugene Price filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after he lost over 100 pounds and died while detained at Sebastian County Detention Center.
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
Pigeon wearing backpack of crystal meth detained by Canadian prison
It was a bad coo-urier. A pigeon was detained last month in a Canadian jail after it was discovered to be carrying a backpack that contained crystal meth, the Globe and Mail reported over the weekend. The bird was found and later captured at the Pacific Institution correctional facility near Vancouver after officers noticed the high-flying fowl and its cargo. “My initial reaction was shock because of all the advancements in technology and the number of drones we’ve seen,” said John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. “The fact that it’s tied to a pigeon is abnormal.” According to...
Judge orders homeless camp cleanup in El Paso County
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said the rise in crime and violence in and around homeless camps in El Paso County, specifically in the Stratmoor Hills area near B Street, inspired a judge to order a recent cleanup by Code Enforcement and EPSO personnel. According to EPSO, crime […]
Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car
A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car. The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm, the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”. “From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured...
Multi-year investigation in Oklahoma prisons leads to 69 gang convictions
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 convictions across multiple state and federal cases. Last month, the investigation wrapped up with the sentencing of Chance Alan Wilson, a/k/a Wolfhead, who was the leader of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB), a violent criminal organization, primarily run from inside Oklahoma prisons. Wilson, who was serving 15 years in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for murder was sentenced to an additional 360 months in December after being found to be primarily responsible for the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs over several years.
Judge denies bond for Chrisleys looking to stay out of prison while they appeal conviction
ATLANTA — A federal judge has denied a request by Todd and Julie Chrisley to stay out of prison on bond while they appeal their guilty verdict after they were found guilty in a tax evasion case. The Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund...
