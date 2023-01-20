ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence in central El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

House Oversight launches investigation into President Biden's visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A House Republican asked for an investigation into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its "potential involvement in covering up the poor conditions in El Paso" to benefit President Biden’s recent visit. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer "requested...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
EL PASO, TX

