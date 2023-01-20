Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
cbs4local.com
WATCH: CBP officer involved in altercation with man at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was involved in an altercation with a man at the Bridge of the Americas. The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2022, according to CBP officials. CBP provided the following statement regarding the incident. “On Dec. 11, 2022,...
KFOX 14
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
hstoday.us
ICE ERO El Paso Removes Mexican Fugitive Tied to 2014 Disappearance of 43 Mexican Students
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) El Paso officers removed an undocumented citizen of Mexico to his home country Jan. 18, where he was wanted in connection with the 2014 abduction of 43 Mexican college students. ERO officers turned over Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, to Mexican authorities...
cbs4local.com
Police presence in central El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
Myhighplains.com
Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
cbs4local.com
House Oversight launches investigation into President Biden's visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A House Republican asked for an investigation into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its "potential involvement in covering up the poor conditions in El Paso" to benefit President Biden’s recent visit. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer "requested...
KVIA
El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
cbs4local.com
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces small businesses now able to repair or get reimbursed for property damages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Tuesday Las Cruces city councilors approved the use of $400,000 to help local small businesses repair current property damage or get reimbursed for past damages. CBS4 on your side spoke with businesses who said they have struggled with vandalism. "It would definitely help the...
Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (El Paso Matters) — The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in […]
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KFOX 14
RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
