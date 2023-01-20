Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Ike, Union City, GM Boys Get Wins; Thomas Powers Maplewood Girls Jan. 21, 2023
KANE, Pa. – Eisenhower outscored Kane 35-19 in the second half on its way to a 72-54 victory. Kael Hunt and Wyatt Lookenhouse combined for 38 points for Eisenhower, with Hunt scoring 20 and Lookenhouse 18 (14 of which came in the first half). Kris Bunk and Johnny Palmieri...
wellsvillesun.com
Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO
KINLEY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCHES SERVICE, MAINTENANCE AND PARTS DIVISION FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT. The firm’s Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) division delivers service, maintenance and parts for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, integral engines and centrifugal pumps across a broad range of industries. ARLINGTON, TX – Kinley Construction announced...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
Dryer Catches Fire at Home in Olean
OLEAN, NY — A dryer caught fire at a home at 106 N. 9th St. Friday morning, causing about $3,000 in damages, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported, and the Olean Code Enforcement determined the home was still habitable. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, originating from the rear of the dryer. The chief’s news release included a reminder to store combustible materials away from areas on appliances that give off high heat or have a flame and to make certain that wiring connection points are covered or protected.
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]. School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and...
yourdailylocal.com
Teddy’s Original Steak Sub Returns with Grand Opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s
WARREN, Pa. – Jan. 19 is turning out to be a banner day for one sub shop in Warren. It was on that day 55 years ago that the first home of Teddy’s Original Steak Sub, the Sub Shop, opened in Warren. That famous steak sub returned on Thursday with the grand opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s.
chautauquatoday.com
Pennsylvania man charged with DWI after crash in North Harmony
A Pennsylvania man is facing DWI after a crash on Route 394 in the town of North Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash Sunday evening around 8 pm. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jason Walters of Irvine, Pennsylvania after deputies found that he was driving while intoxicated. Walters charged with DWI, DWI per se, and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was transported to the Ashville Substation for processing and was later released with tickets to appear in North Harmony Town Court at a later date.
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Winter returns to the region today
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Low pressure moving east is circulating cooler air and setting off some lake effect snow showers for today into tonight. Snow will mix with rain showers at times, mainly near the lake. It’s a heavier wet snow, which will keep accumulations down some. Up to an inch or two Erie/Meadville/Warren, with 2-4″ and […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean, Elk Counties Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 22). The advisory runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. Snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to...
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
On a hunting trip to Wyoming, a young hunter from Forestville, New York became the talk of the outdoors!
Two-hour delays for some Southern Tier school districts due to weather
Icy roads and wet snow causing for a tricky commute Thursday morning, leading some school districts in Allegany County to delay school for two hours.
therecord-online.com
Winter weather advisory in effect as of 3 p.m. Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Clinton County from Sunday afternoon into Monday:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Portions of central Pennsylvania. Description. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3...
Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died
FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan
A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
wesb.com
Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced
A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Jerimiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
