12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score prediction at Arkansas: Scouting report on Tigers' rematch with Razorbacks
Nothing has come easily for LSU basketball in the new year. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) have lost six straight games, all against conference foes in 2023. Their most recent defeat came on Saturday in a humbling 77-56 loss to No. 4 Tennessee. Coincidentally, the last team LSU beat –...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Everyone knows what's wrong with LSU basketball: Can Matt McMahon fix it?
BATON ROUGE - The problem with LSU basketball is obvious. And it isn't the Tigers' defense. LSU lost its sixth consecutive contest on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against No. 9 Tennessee, 77-56. The Tigers were never competitive in a game where they outshot the Volunteers 48% to 45%.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Turnovers sink LSU basketball in lopsided loss to No. 9 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE — Just because you look swell, doesn't mean you'll play well. LSU basketball – while donning white and gold retro jerseys in celebration of the school's 1979 SEC championship – learned that lesson against No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday as the Volunteers marched into Pete Maravich Assembly Center and smacked the Tigers 77-56.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Memphis football adds commitment from RB Walter Samuel of Gonzales, Louisiana
Memphis football added more help to its running back room with a commitment from three-star running back Walter Samuel. Samuel, who announced his decision Sunday, attends East Ascension High School in Gonzales, Louisiana. He initially committed to Tulane in June but de-committed in November. According to ScorebookLive and Samuel's Hudl...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension volleyball, soccer players sign with colleges
Two volleyball players and a soccer player from East Ascension High School signed to play at the college level during a signing ceremony at the school's campus in Gonzales. Katie Frank will play volleyball at Mount Holyoke and Melinna Carrero will play at Coastal Alabama East. Hannah May will continue...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
WEATHER: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms expected for south Louisiana
National Weather Service forecasters in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge office forecast potential tornadoes and severe storms for the middle of the week. In a Facebook post, the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported it has been monitoring the enhanced risk of severe weather forecast for the southern part of Louisiana from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Targeted event': 12 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana nightclub early Sunday and wounded a dozen people in a "targeted attack," police said, marking one of the latest mass shootings in the U.S. One of the 12 victims was in critical condition after the shooting at the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, police said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish
Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales. "I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Fire Department honors firefighters of the year
The Donaldsonville Fire Department celebrated its annual banquet Jan. 21 in the company of the Mayor Leroy Sullivan, City Council members Mike Sullivan, Raymond Aucoin, and Lauthaught Delaney Sr. and Fire Board Chair Malcolm Dugas. The department achieved 16 certifications in different areas and improved the State Fire Rating. "Every...
