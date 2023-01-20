ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lester Terry, Louisville’s serial burglar, is in LMPD’s custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There has been rash of burglaries and break-ins across Louisville with some of them caught on camera. Saturday, the man charged in connection to those burglaries went before a judge. LMPD has arrested and charged Lester Terry, Jr. with several counts of burglary. His latest alleged string...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Special Prosecutor Appointed In Three Death Investigations

The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in three high-profile death investigations in Nelson County. Hardin County’s Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young was appointed to be the special prosecutor for the death investigations of Crystal Rogers, Jason Ellis and Tommy Ballard. Young will work with the...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man federally charged with fentanyl trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged by a federal court for trafficking fentanyl. According to the indictment, 25-year-old Trevor Nicheols distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
LOUISVILLE, KY

