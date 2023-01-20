Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life. Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the...
WLKY.com
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
WLKY.com
Man charged in series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu pleads not guilty to the charges, despite video surveillance police say links him to the crimes. Investigators say Lester Terry, Jr. went on a crime spree this week breaking into ShopBar...
WLKY.com
Family, friends remember man who died after shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was shot and killed in the Highlands last week was remembered by family and friends Sunday. There was a celebration of life at Wick's Pizza for 52-year-old Marcus Cambron. Police say Cambron was shot on Baxter Avenue rushed to the hospital and died.
WLKY.com
JCPS: Gun falls out of backpack at Eastern High School, placing campus on heightened security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident involving a gun happened at Eastern High School Monday afternoon. A Jefferson County School spokesperson says that the situation is under control. They confirmed that a fight broke out during lunch, and a weapon fell out of a backpack. No shots were fired, and...
k105.com
Special prosecutor from Hardin Co. appointed to assist in 3 Nelson Co. murder investigations
A special prosecutor from Hardin County has been appointed to assist three Nelson County murder investigations. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appointed Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to help in the investigations into the deaths of Crystal Rogers, her father, Tommy Ballard, and Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.
WLKY.com
Investigators believe murder in St. Denis neighborhood tied to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An LMPD detective reveals that a Louisville man’s murder is believed to be in retaliation for the shooting at Jefferson Mall back in December. Det. Joseph Dudzinski testified during a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two people accused of killing Eric Williams. On Dec....
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
WLKY.com
23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
Wave 3
Lester Terry, Louisville’s serial burglar, is in LMPD’s custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There has been rash of burglaries and break-ins across Louisville with some of them caught on camera. Saturday, the man charged in connection to those burglaries went before a judge. LMPD has arrested and charged Lester Terry, Jr. with several counts of burglary. His latest alleged string...
wvih.com
Special Prosecutor Appointed In Three Death Investigations
The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in three high-profile death investigations in Nelson County. Hardin County’s Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young was appointed to be the special prosecutor for the death investigations of Crystal Rogers, Jason Ellis and Tommy Ballard. Young will work with the...
Yahoo!
Dinner featuring ex-LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case crossed line, attendee says
A Kentucky NAACP chapter is speaking out after a woman in Bowling Green claimed diners at an upscale local restaurant were subjected to a graphic promotion of a book by a former officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor that was held without advance notice. The event Tuesday was...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
wdrb.com
Louisville man federally charged with fentanyl trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged by a federal court for trafficking fentanyl. According to the indictment, 25-year-old Trevor Nicheols distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. There...
'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
WLKY.com
LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
Comments / 5