Las Cruces, NM

cbs4local.com

Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence in central El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Former 'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto set to perform in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For years you have seen him on television playing hilarious pranks on people, but now you can see him in person. Joe Gatto will be stopping for a night of comedy at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Sunday. Gatto is best known by millions...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person suffers injuries after vehicle rollover reported in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle rollover was reported in east El Paso Friday morning. The driver of a Dodge Charger was driving on the side road of the 7700 block of Montana Avenue near the intersection of Honeysuckle at a high rate of speed, according to officers at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations

A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
cbs4local.com

More than 40 volunteers participate in beautification project in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The World Mission Society of the Church of God organized a trash cleanup with more than 40 volunteers Sunday morning. The worldwide church located at 9210 Dyer Street performs and organizes many volunteer activities like cleanups, blood donations, and disaster relief collections throughout the year.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU and Las Cruces host Quick Lane Bowl win with downtown celebration

Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — After winning the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 in Detroit vs Bowling Green, in December, New Mexico State University along with the New Mexico State Athletics Department hosted a celebration to commemorate the win. The celebration was held Saturday downtown in the Plaza de Las...
LAS CRUCES, NM

