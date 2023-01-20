Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
cbs4local.com
POLICE: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar; TABC investigation underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 47 year-old man that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
cbs4local.com
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
cbs4local.com
Police presence in central El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
cbs4local.com
Open bottle of 'Fire Ball' found in Jeep involved in deadly Chaparral head-on crash
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two people killed in a head-on crash near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline last week were identified. Jose Marrero and Desiree Seanez were struck by a Jeep driven by Patrick James Woods during the evening of January 17, according to court documents. Woods...
cbs4local.com
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
cbs4local.com
Former 'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto set to perform in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For years you have seen him on television playing hilarious pranks on people, but now you can see him in person. Joe Gatto will be stopping for a night of comedy at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Sunday. Gatto is best known by millions...
cbs4local.com
City of Socorro celebrates birthday of little boy healing from rare disease
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Socorro celebrated the birthday of 7 year-old Nathan Carmago today with a parade after being in a coma from contracting a rare case of encephalitis. Mayor Ivy Avalos felt it was important for the city to pull together and helped organize...
cbs4local.com
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
cbs4local.com
Person suffers injuries after vehicle rollover reported in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle rollover was reported in east El Paso Friday morning. The driver of a Dodge Charger was driving on the side road of the 7700 block of Montana Avenue near the intersection of Honeysuckle at a high rate of speed, according to officers at the scene.
cbs4local.com
Dog attack victim speaks out; Animal Protective Services provides tip for protection
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso woman was attacked by a dog in the south-central El Paso neighborhood. This happened a day before she started her new job with the El Paso Animal Rescue League. The victim of the dog attack was Tina Corral and she is...
cbs4local.com
Family and City announce funeral and tribute services for Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a statement issued by the City of El Paso Saturday, funeral and tribute services for El Paso Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen have been made. The community is invited to the Judson F. Williams Convention Center located at 1 Civic Center Plaza...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso celebrates Lunar New Year 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso celebrated the Lunar New Year with free special events and activities for families hosted by the City of El Paso Saturday afternoon. El Pasoans were able to hop the El Paso Streetcar to hear stories about the lunar calendar...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
cbs4local.com
WATCH: CBP officer involved in altercation with man at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was involved in an altercation with a man at the Bridge of the Americas. The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2022, according to CBP officials. CBP provided the following statement regarding the incident. “On Dec. 11, 2022,...
cbs4local.com
'Piper the Preparedness Ant' teaches children what to do in emergency situations
A coloring book that teaches children what to do in an emergency situation was created by a Clint Independent School District employee. Jessica Perez is a graphic designer at the school district. Perez said she worked with emergency agencies to come up with depictions during a lockdown and fire situation.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces small businesses now able to repair or get reimbursed for property damages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Tuesday Las Cruces city councilors approved the use of $400,000 to help local small businesses repair current property damage or get reimbursed for past damages. CBS4 on your side spoke with businesses who said they have struggled with vandalism. "It would definitely help the...
cbs4local.com
More than 40 volunteers participate in beautification project in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The World Mission Society of the Church of God organized a trash cleanup with more than 40 volunteers Sunday morning. The worldwide church located at 9210 Dyer Street performs and organizes many volunteer activities like cleanups, blood donations, and disaster relief collections throughout the year.
cbs4local.com
NMSU and Las Cruces host Quick Lane Bowl win with downtown celebration
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — After winning the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 in Detroit vs Bowling Green, in December, New Mexico State University along with the New Mexico State Athletics Department hosted a celebration to commemorate the win. The celebration was held Saturday downtown in the Plaza de Las...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans see increase in gas bill, Texas Gas Service provides options
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans noticed an increase in their gas bill despite their usage having stayed the same or less. CBS4 spoke with several El Pasoans who said they had no idea why their gas bill increased and wanted to see their bill reflect what they used.
