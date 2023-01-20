Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Top Stories from DC News Now at Noon...
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
Prince George's County police fire at man who pulled gun on officers
LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are searching for a man who pulled a gun on officers, exchanging gunfire with an officer. The man took off in his car and is still on the run, according to police. A resident on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham called...
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Southern Avenue Metro Station parking lot
WASHINGTON - A man was shot and killed outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station on Sunday, according to police. Metro Transit Police Department officials said officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting in the station's parking lot, located at the border of Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County.
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
WUSA
Washington Auto Show electric bike display
The Washington Auto Show is back at the Convention Center in DC. If you're looking for a new hot ride the auto show is the place to be.
WTOP
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire
Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at Fingerboard...
Bay Net
Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Purple Line construction delayed another seven months, won’t open till mid-2027
Purple Line construction faces another seven-month delay. Construction on Maryland’s Purple Line, already 4½ years behind schedule, is facing another seven months of delay that could push back the light-rail line’s opening to mid-2027, according to a new project report. The latest delays, related to moving utility...
Bay Net
Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
WUSA
Washington Auto Show debuts new rides
The Washington Auto Show is underway at the Washington Convention Center. Hundreds of cars are on display.
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
WJLA
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target
EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
dcnewsnow.com
Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man Found Murdered
Relatives and friends of Jose Guerrero gathered in Prince William County, Va. to remember the 20-year-old whose body was found in Prince George's County, Md. Police said two people were responsible for his murder during a drug deal. Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man …. Relatives and friends...
Bay Net
Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
