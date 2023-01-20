ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Top Stories from DC News Now at Noon...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
CLARKSBURG, MD
WTOP

Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target

EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

