Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Convicted Dent County murderer sentenced for Jefferson City police shootout
A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy already sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend is sentenced on new charges stemming from a police shootout in Jefferson City. Marvin Rice was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Annette Durham. He was sentenced to...
kwos.com
CoMo man shot to death at the Lake
Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School
Columbia police said Thursday that they detained a child after investigating a threat at Gentry Middle School. The post Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY JAIL
A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April. PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Verdict expected Wednesday for Jefferson City man accused of murdering Lincoln University student
A Jefferson City man accused of murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago will learn the judge’s verdict next week. The murder trial of Alfred Chism, Jr. wrapped up Friday with both the prosecution and defense delivering closing statements. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson says the verdict will be delivered Wednesday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m. Chism previously agreed to a bench trial, so a judge will decide the verdict.
kjluradio.com
Several inmates at JCCC charged with attacking corrections officers, other inmates
Four inmates at the Jefferson City Correctional Center now face charges for attacking corrections officer and other inmates. Justin Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault on a special victim, disarming a peace officer, and three counts of violence to an employee or inmate at the Department of Corrections.
kjluradio.com
Collision near the Lincoln University campus restricts traffic
Three people escape a three-vehicle accident in Jefferson City with minor to moderate injuries. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday night to the intersection of E. Dunklin Street and Lee Drive, near the Lincoln University campus, to respond to a motor vehicle crash. Police say Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis, was driving on Lee Drive when he pulled into the path of Patricia Herron, 42, of Jefferson City.
One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom
A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In response to statewide backlash, Columbia Public Schools superintendent sent an open letter to Gov. Mike Parson about a field trip some students attended that included a drag performance. Parson is among several Republican Missouri politicians who spoke out Friday about CPS's field trip to Columbia's Annual "Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast. The The post Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
Comments / 0