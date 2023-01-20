ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Catch the final week of the January Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today kicks off the final week of the January Series at Calvin University! Michael joins us today with a preview of the five speakers this week. Doors open at 11:45 am – presentations begin at 12:30pm each day. Parking available at the Prince...
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures

The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures. The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Warren De...
Snow Update

The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
Grants support maternal health equity in Southwest Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Southwest Michigan organizations have been granted a share of $270,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation to support mothers and babies. The Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program sent money to seven organizations in the five regions of Michigan...
To The Point: Scholten and agenda in Lansing

“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023. News 8 is partnering with MiBiz to bring you the latest business news from around West and Southwest Michigan. (Jan. 23, 2023) A huge investment into East Grand Rapids Public Schools …. A huge investment into East Grand...
It’s the Mid-Point of Winter

We’ve hit the mid-point of winter (temperature-wise). The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids is now 30°/`18° and that’s as low as it gets. From now on, those average temperatures will go up – very slowly at first, though. The average high temperature reaches the mid-upper 30s by the end of February and the low 50s by the end of March.
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’

A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’. A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) WMU honors ’98 MAC...
Get your beauty routine on track with the Bengtson Center’s Beauty Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is the perfect time to take your beauty routine up a notch or if you’ve been thinking about a skin or hair procedure now’s a great time! Our next guests have a bunch of events coming up that can help you become the best version of yourself! Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Katrina join us today from the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery to talk about all the things they can help you achieve with your beauty goals!
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012223

A weak system will roll in throwing snow across our region. Accumulation will be small with the highest amounts up to 2″ near I-94. Some areas northeast of Grand Rapids could see only a light dusting. Temperatures remain cool in the low to mid 30s with light southerly wind.
