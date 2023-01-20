Read full article on original website
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Catch the final week of the January Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today kicks off the final week of the January Series at Calvin University! Michael joins us today with a preview of the five speakers this week. Doors open at 11:45 am – presentations begin at 12:30pm each day. Parking available at the Prince...
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures
The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures. The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Warren De...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Gallery: World of Winter in downtown Grand Rapids
World of Winter continues to bring color to the winter blues in Grand Rapids.
Snow Update
The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
Museum Tour: Cappon and Settlers Houses in Holland
Nestled in downtown Holland are two historic houses that showcase two very different ways of life.
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
Grants support maternal health equity in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Southwest Michigan organizations have been granted a share of $270,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation to support mothers and babies. The Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program sent money to seven organizations in the five regions of Michigan...
To The Point: Scholten and agenda in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023. News 8 is partnering with MiBiz to bring you the latest business news from around West and Southwest Michigan. (Jan. 23, 2023) A huge investment into East Grand Rapids Public Schools …. A huge investment into East Grand...
It’s the Mid-Point of Winter
We’ve hit the mid-point of winter (temperature-wise). The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids is now 30°/`18° and that’s as low as it gets. From now on, those average temperatures will go up – very slowly at first, though. The average high temperature reaches the mid-upper 30s by the end of February and the low 50s by the end of March.
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’. A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) WMU honors ’98 MAC...
Get your beauty routine on track with the Bengtson Center’s Beauty Week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is the perfect time to take your beauty routine up a notch or if you’ve been thinking about a skin or hair procedure now’s a great time! Our next guests have a bunch of events coming up that can help you become the best version of yourself! Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Katrina join us today from the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery to talk about all the things they can help you achieve with your beauty goals!
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Annual gala to benefit cancer survivors in Muskegon Co.
The Muskegon YMCA is hosting its annual Black Tie at the Y event to benefit its Livestrong program.
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012223
A weak system will roll in throwing snow across our region. Accumulation will be small with the highest amounts up to 2″ near I-94. Some areas northeast of Grand Rapids could see only a light dusting. Temperatures remain cool in the low to mid 30s with light southerly wind.
‘Disheartening’: Gobles startup site vandalized again
The owner of a fledgling brewing company in Gobles is questioning whether to continue pursuing his dream after his building and equipment were vandalized.
Thinking it's a warm January? National Weather Service Grand Rapids confirms
With our mild temperatures and lack of snow, you may be thinking that its been a warm January. Turns out, you're right.
