KCBY
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
KCBY
Behind season-high 13 3-pointers, Oregon State dominates Cal
After showing some promise in losses to the Arizona schools, the Oregon State men laid an egg against Stanford in a 67-46 loss. The Beavers finished with 17 turnovers and just six assists. But they responded against 3-16 Cal. The Beavers made a season-high 13 three-pointers and shot 54% from...
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball suffers ugly loss to Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — It's hard to say that talent has been the issue for the University of Oregon men's basketball team. Their size and skill were on full display in a win over No. 11 Arizona last week. Rather, it's been inconsistency that's kept them in the middle of...
KCBY
Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering
EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
KCBY
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
KCBY
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
KCBY
Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
KCBY
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
