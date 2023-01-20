Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Welcoming spaces, in English and Spanish
Mindfulness, restorative healing and bilingualism are the focuses of new initiatives launched by local Lauren Norton in collaboration with entities including the Wilkinson Public Library, Telluride Yoga Center and Ethos. The first is bilingual (Spanish and English) restorative flow yoga, which takes place Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Telluride...
The Daily Planet
Bid Notice The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now
The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now accepting bids for Town of Mountain Village Maintenance Facility Solar Array Project. RFP bid packets are available on the web at townofmountainvillage.com/rfp or in the TMV Public Works Dept. office 411 Mountain Village Blvd 2nd floor. A mandatory pre-bid site walk is scheduled for January 25th, 2023, at 11:00 am; meeting location is 317 Adams Ranch Road in the Mountain Village. All bids must be submitted or emailed to TMV Public Works Dept. 411 Mountain Village Blvd 2nd floor by February 6th 12:00 noon 2023.
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
The Daily Planet
Telluride Brewing Co. Brewpub & Kitchen introduce new chef, menu
Telluride Brewing Co. recently introduced a totally new, beer-loving menu at the Mountain Village Brewpub, courtesy of the company’s newest team member, chef Kevin Bush, his assistant manager Andrew Bass and their concept for elevated food served alongside award-winning beer. Located adjacent to Black Iron Grill in the Mountain...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
The Daily Planet
‘Young Composers: Be Inspired’
The music of today’s great orchestral composers is all around us. It’s likely you’re familiar with their work, even if you’ve never attended a symphony performance in a concert hall. For example, “We have many well-known composers scoring for filmmakers around the world,” Mark Walter, a...
The Daily Planet
Lizzo lights up The Listening Club
Everyone should listen to Lizzo. Such is her importance as an artist, according to this month’s The Listening Club host, Kathrine Warren. The Wilkinson Public Library program takes place at 6 p.m. at Telluride Music Co. Attendees are encouraged to sign up so library staff can order enough pizza.
nbc11news.com
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
ouraynews.com
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
