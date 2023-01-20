The Town of Mountain Village (TMV) is now accepting bids for Town of Mountain Village Maintenance Facility Solar Array Project. RFP bid packets are available on the web at townofmountainvillage.com/rfp or in the TMV Public Works Dept. office 411 Mountain Village Blvd 2nd floor. A mandatory pre-bid site walk is scheduled for January 25th, 2023, at 11:00 am; meeting location is 317 Adams Ranch Road in the Mountain Village. All bids must be submitted or emailed to TMV Public Works Dept. 411 Mountain Village Blvd 2nd floor by February 6th 12:00 noon 2023.

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO