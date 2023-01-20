Read full article on original website
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events
Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
