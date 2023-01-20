ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club

By Richard Martin
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yRKL_0kKnlyh300

MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.

"You never lose this type of game with more experience," said Conte after second-half goals Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland plus a double from Riyad Mahrez obliterated his side, who had taken the lead through Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

"You don't buy experience. Well... you could buy experience. But we have to buy experience step-by-step, year-by-year. We have conceded a lot of goals, it's not good to concede four goals in one half.

"This is the first time my team conceded so many goals in one half but you know we have to continue to work, to improve and to try to do our best. We're really disappointed with the result, we deserved more in the end."

Last season Conte helped resuscitate Tottenham from a dismal start under predecessor Nuno Esprito Santo to finish in the top four but his first full campaign is proving a struggle, his side losing six of their last 10 Premier League games.

Conte has also experienced personal pain lately with the death of three close friends, fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone and former players Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli, although he said those losses did not impact his work as Tottenham coach.

"From the personal aspect it is a difficult season but this situation doesn't affect the work of the team and I'm really focused about this aspect, I am an animal," he said.

"I know what is my task in my situation, I'm working very hard because I want to improve the team, I want to improve the club with my vision, with my ideas.

"I know the task is to be part of this process to try to improve a team into transition, to try to build a solid foundation and a team ready to fight to win."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point

Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC

Arsenal v Man Utd: 'Gunners eliminate lingering doubts over title pedigree'

Arsenal's hunger and fire as they pursue a first Premier League title in almost two decades burns so brightly that Pep Guardiola was moved to hold it up as an example to his all-conquering Manchester City. When Guardiola launched an angry broadside in all directions to provoke improvement from the...
NBC Sports

Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford

Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis

I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC

Juventus 3-3 Atalanta: Juve fight back to claim battling draw

Juventus fought back to draw with Atalanta in their first match since they were docked 15 points for transfer irregularities. Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta an early lead, but Juve hit back to lead at the break through Angel di Maria's penalty and Arkadiusz Milik's volley. Joakim Maehle equalised after a...
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
Reuters

Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
The Associated Press

West Ham beats Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.
The Associated Press

Surridge seals point for Forest in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony’s first-half goal. Anthony’s...
SB Nation

Leicester City Complete The Signing of Victor Kristiansen

Leicester City have signed left-back Victor Kristiansen from Danish side FC Copenhagen for a reported fee of €20 million. The Denmark U21 international is the Foxes’ first new signing of the January 2023 transfer window. Having completed his physical, the 20 year-old could be available for selection on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion. Realistically, he will likely have to wait until the FA Cup match against Walsall on 28 January to make his bow for City as he hasn’t featured for his club since the World Cup break.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy