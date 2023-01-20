ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Netflix Eyeing More Opportunities To Introduce Live Programming But Sports Not Yet Profitable, Ted Sarandos Says

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y09zd_0kKnluA900

On the heels of the announcement that Netflix would stream the SAG Awards beginning in 2024, co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke more about the streamer’s approach to live programming during Thursday’s Q4 earnings call.

He called it a “crawl, walk, run scenario, where we are really looking at our content that would benefit creatively for being live.” That could include a special results episode of a competition show, or a reunion episode of reality television, for example. Netflix is eyeing any opportunity “to engage audiences live,” Sarandos explained.

“And because we’ve got the shelf space, we can do hours of shoulder programming around the live event and all of those things that our members may enjoy,” he said. “So there’s nothing particularly novel about live television, as you know, but we are dabbling in it, starting with our Chris Rock live concert to try to create the excitement around live for those things that are uniquely more exciting to be live.”

Part of live programming also includes sports, which Netflix has yet to dip its toes into while other streamers like Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Hulu have taken the plunge. But before Netflix can follow suit, they’ve got to be able to make it profitable.

“Our position has been the same. We’re not anti-sports, we’re pro-profits. We’ve not been able to figure out how to deliver profits in renting big league sports in our subscription model,” he said. “Not to say that that won’t change. We’d be open to it, but that’s where it’s at today.”

Live programming is just one of several ways that Netflix has been expanding its content recently — alongside gaming, fitness, and even expanded genres of series and films — which Sarandos explained was an effort to soften the blow of other potentially less popular measures like a crackdown on password sharing and increase profitability for their newly launched ad tier.

“It’s the content that people must see, and that it’s on Netflix gives us the ability to do that,” he said.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘You’re The Worst’ EP Stephen Falk Developing Comedy Series ‘Get Buckets’ With Allen Maldonado, Darrell Britt-Gibson & Brandon Mychal Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing the single-cam comedy series Get Buckets from executive producers and writers Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst), Allen Maldonado (Heels), Darrell Britt-Gibson (The Wire), and Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral). Maldonado, Britt-Gibson, and Smith will also star. Get Buckets follows three estranged brothers who must band together following their billionaire father’s untimely death to figure out how to run the professional basketball team he left behind — and how to be a family. In addition to Falk, Maldonado, Britt-Gibson, and Smith, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein of Mortal Media will also executive produce. Fox...
MISSOURI STATE
Deadline

‘Accused’: Howard Gordon Crime Anthology Premiere Smashes Ratings Records On Fox

Howard Gordon’s return to Fox has proved to be fruitful for the network. The premiere episode of his latest crime drama Accused has managed the highest-rated and most-watched debut across broadcast and cable in the last three years. The crime anthology series premiered Sunday night to a 2.0 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic as well as 8.4M viewers, according to early live+same-day Nielsen data. It’s worth noting that the episode had a lead in from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. That’s always bound to boost ratings, but these debut numbers are pretty impressive even with an NFL...
Deadline

JuVee Productions Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal With Entertainment One

JuVee Productions, the production company owned by Viola Davis and film producer Julius Tennon, has signed a two-year, exclusive first-look television and new media deal with Entertainment One. “Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we are thrilled to continue our relationship with Viola, Julius, and the team at Juvee Productions,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television. “We are excited to partner with eOne...
Variety

‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2

After achieving HBO’s second-most watched series premiere in more than a decade, “The Last of Us” is now reaching an even bigger audience and breaking a new record for the pay TV channel. According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability. Per HBO, the jump from the initial premiere...
Deadline

Apple Lands ‘Drops of God’ Series From Legendary; Marks Rare TV Acquisition For Streamer

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has picked up Drops of God, a series set in the world of fine wine based on a Japanese manga property, from Legendary Entertainment. Deadline understands that the streamer beat out a number of suitors to land the international series, which is in multiple languages including English, French and Japanese. However, the most interesting element of the deal is that it marks one of the first times that Apple has dipped its toe into international co-productions and licensing; the majority of its scripted series to date have been fully owned originals. We hear that the first season of Tehran...
Deadline

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior VP Of News & Politics, Dies At 47

Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news & politics for Fox News, died on Friday, nearly two weeks after suffering a heart attack at his home. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace informed staffers of his death in a memo. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle,” they wrote. “The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer:...
Deadline

How To Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service Online

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will host a memorial service and celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT/7 a.m. PT. The ceremony on the front lawn of the Memphis estate of the King of Rock and Roll is open to the public and will include Lisa Marie’s family and friends. After the service, there will be a procession through Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside the graves of Elvis and her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27. The memorial service will be livestreamed....
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Deadline

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial Features Star Tributes, Family Salutes, Gospel Interludes

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered Sunday morning by her family, friends, and fans, all gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was an emotional public memorial, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, the mother of Lisa Marie, leading the tributes by reading a heartfelt family message during the ceremony. Priscilla Presley shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters. The poem alluded to a “broken heart” that hastened Lisa Marie’s death at 54. It was an inference to her son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020. At the end of the poem, Priscilla switched to her own message. “Our hearts...
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Monterey Park: At Least 10 People Killed In Shooting Following Lunar New Year Celebration In California — Update

UPDATE: At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting late Saturday following a large Lunar New Year celebration in the east Los Angeles community of Monterey Park, police have confirmed. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened at a business on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, and the gunman, who is male, is still at large. According to multiple media reports, the shooting happened in Monterey Park just after 10 pm following a large Lunar New Year celebration festival, with one witness telling the LA Times that they believed the shooting happened at a local...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Deadline

Sundance Screening Sees Medical Emergency; Ambulance Called To Egyptian Theater – Update

UPDATE: More details are emerging of the”medical incident” that occured tonight at a Sundance Film Festival screening. “There seems like some wires got crossed over the walkie-talkies about what actually happened,” a local law enforcement official told Deadline. “But there is no baby being born tonight from the Divinity screening.” Contrary to earlier reports, it turns out it was not a woman going into labor during a screening of Divinity at the Egyptian Theater on Main Street. Instead, a gentleman had what seems to be some sorth of seizure and quickly left the theater. The screening of the NEXT category film was...
PARK CITY, UT
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Reacts To News That Season 14 Will Be Show’s Last

On the heels of the news that one of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after its current 14th season, the show’s cast and crew are speaking out on social media. “This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!” star LL Cool J wrote on Instagram yesterday. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!” Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, posted a walking-off-into-the-sunset-style photo of himself in character with the simple caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.” Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, uploaded two photos bookending her 14 years...
Deadline

Netflix Closing Deal For Hot Sundance Title ‘Fair Play’ From MRC & T-Street; Deal In $20 Million Range

UPDATED WITH MORE DETAILS EXCLUSIVE: The Sundance Film Festival’s first splashy deal is on the verge of closing a whopping deal for Fair Play, the Chloe Domont-directed drama that has electrified the fest since its January 20 premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. I’m hearing deal is world rights in the $20 million range. The film is the first to come out of the association between MRC and T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, designed to hatch vehicles with emerging talent. What a rousing start, with a drama that launches a new filmmaking voice in writer/director Chloe Domont, making her feature...
Deadline

Emmy Winner Bradley Whitford Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed with Gersh for representation. Whitford received his most recent Emmy award in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Commander Lawrence in the MGM/Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale. He received two subsequent nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the series, which is entering its sixth and final season. He also made his directorial debut on the series this season with the penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” Whitford will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish, a remake of the British drama series, opposite Giancarlo Esposito. It centers on a taxi driver whose life is turned...
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set

One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Deadline

Questlove’s Sly Stone Documentary Lands At Onyx Collective For Hulu Alongside Kris Bowers & Dahi’s ‘Anthem’

Onyx Collective has landed a pair of documentaries including Questlove’s upcoming Sly Stone film. The brand, which airs on Hulu, will air both Questlove’s Untitled Sly Stone documentary and Anthem, which follows composer Kris Bowers and music producer Dahi as they take on a musical journey across the U.S. experimenting to reimagine the National Anthem. Separately, the brand has struck an overall deal with Joseph Patel, who produced Oscar-winning doc Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised alongside Questlove. Questlove will direct the Stone doc about Stone, otherwise known as Sylvester Stewart, who was frontman of Sly and the...
Deadline

Andrew Leynse Dies: Off Broadway Artistic Director Championed Works By A.R. Gurney, Terrence McNally, Theresa Rebeck & Others

Andrew Leynse, whose 21-year tenure as the artistic director of the Off Broadway theater company Primary Stages saw the production of works by such prominent playwrights as Terrence McNally, A.R. Gurney, Theresa Rebeck, Charles Busch and Donald Margulies, died Jan. 20 after a sudden illness. His age was not immediately available. “It is with endless sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Artistic Director, Andrew Leynse,” reads a statement released by Primary Stages, which concludes, “Andrew’s dedication to playwrights and the theater launched dozens of careers and brought hundreds of new plays to life. His work had an incredible...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Half Dozen Bidders On ‘Fair Play’ Positions Drama To Be 2023 Sundance’s First Big Auction Deal: The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: The Sundance acquisitions market is poised to get going with a big sale. The Dish hears that the Chloe Domont-directed Fair Play right now has as many as seven bidders making offers. Traditionally when that happens, the result is an 8-figure deal. That’s where this one seems headed, though it might take until tomorrow to close Sources that bidders in the mix include Netflix, Searchlight, Neon and several others.    The film stars Eddie Marsan, Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor, Rich Sommer. A thriving New York couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion...
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy