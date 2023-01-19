Leslie Jordan autopsy determines actor died from 'sudden cardiac dysfunction' due to disease

Leslie Jordan died from "sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office determined.

According to an autopsy report provided to USA TODAY Thursday, internal examination by the medical examiner's office found Jordan had "moderate to severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

A toxicology analysis came back negative for illicit drug use, and his manner of death was classified as natural.

According to Mayo Clinic , arteriosclerosis is a condition that involves blood vessels becoming thick and stiff, restricting blood flow. Atherosclerosis is a type of arteriosclerosis that involves the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on artery walls.

The report states Jordan was driving approximately 20 to 35 miles per hour northbound on Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, California when he veered and struck a parked car. Shortly after, Jordan's vehicle jumped a curb and collided into a building. A passerby called 911, and emergency services attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Leslie Jordan died from "sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office determined. USA Today

The beloved actor and comedian had a decades-long career on stage and screen, appearing in films including "The Help," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and "Fear Inc." He played Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram on stage in "Sordid Lives" and later took the role to the big screen.

His TV roles showed his comedic range and he took scene-stealing parts in "Reba," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Monk," "George Lopez," "Ugly Betty" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

Leslie Jordan dead at 67: Mayim Bialik, Sean Hayes, George Takei, more celebrities react

The Tennessee native, who won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for NBC's "Will & Grace," most recently starred opposite "Big Bang Theory" alum and star Mayim Bialik on Fox's "Call Me Kat" as the newly single head baker at Kat's diner. The Fox sitcom was renewed for a third season, which premiered in September.

Jordan had taped eight of 22 episodes planned this season for "Kat" and was working on the ninth at the time of his death.

Leslie Jordan, beloved 'Will & Grace' actor who became social media sensation, dies at 67

Contributing: Amy Haneline

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Leslie Jordan autopsy determines actor died from 'sudden cardiac dysfunction' due to disease