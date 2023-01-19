ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage files to run for Congress, potentially filling Rep. Adam Schiff's seat

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Actor Ben Savage appears to be considering a run for Congress , filing with the Federal Election Commission to potentially replace U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The forms, filed Wednesday, say Savage, a Democrat, would run for California’s 30th District in the House of Representatives in a 2024 election.

The seat is currently held by Schiff, who is expected to run for Senate to replace U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein . Feinstein has not publicly confirmed if she will seek reelection.

Representatives for Savage told multiple outlets that "he is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community."

Savage is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.

This isn’t the first time the “Boy Meets World” star has run for office.

In a 2022 race, Savage ran unsuccessfully to be on the West Hollywood City Council. His priorities outlined on his campaign website included community safety, supporting and promoting local businesses and fighting “to protect the rights of renters” and bringing down the cost of new housing.

Savage studied political science at Stanford University. While he was a student, he interned for former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter.

California’s 30th district includes West Hollywood and Burbank. The general election for the district will be Nov. 5, 2024.

