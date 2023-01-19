NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Divisional Round Saturday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder), OL Luke Fortner (back), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen), LS Ross Matiscik (back). KANSAS CITY: OUT: WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis). FULL: CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Skyy Moore (hand), DE Frank Clark (groin).

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NEW YORK GIANTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Ojulari (quadricep). LIMITED: DB Landon Collins (ankle), WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), DB Julian Love (hamstring), DB Fabian Moreau (hip). FULL: DB Adoree Jackson (back), DB Jason Pinnock (abdomen). PHILADELPHIA: OUT: CB Avonte Maddox (toe). LIMITED: DE Brandon Graham (NIR-resting player/illness). FULL: OT Lane Johnson (NIR-resting player/groin), DT Linval Joseph (calf), DE Robert Quinn (NIR-resting player/back).

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: DNP: G Alex Cappa (ankle), CB Tre Flowers (hamstring), OT Jonah Williams (knee). FULL: DT D.J. Reader (NIR-resting player), CB Eli Apple (neck), DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder), DB Michael Thomas (hamstring). BUFFALO: DNP: FS Jordan Poyer (NIR-resting player/knee). LIMITED: DE DaQuan Jones (calf), NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder). FULL: CB Dane Jackson ( knee), CB Cam Lewis (forearm), WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), QB Josh Allen (right elbow).

DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: DNP: T Jason Peters (hip). LIMITED: S Jayron Kearse (knee), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot). FULL: DT Quinton Bohanna (knee), S Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (illness), T Tyron Smith (knee). SAN FRANCISCO: NO DATA REPORTED.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .