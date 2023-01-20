ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Rockport-Fulton thanks Winter Texans for their visit

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNkgu_0kKnlJwc00

It was all about the snow birds in Rockport-Fulton.

On Thursday, the community celebrated its 5th annual Winter Texan Appreciation Day. Winter Texans are travelers who visit other states to avoid the harsh northern winters.

Every year, thousands of people visit the Rockport-Fulton area, which helps boost the economy. Thursday's event was Rockport-Fulton's way of giving thanks to the Winter Texans.

KRIS 6 News caught up with Lori Omeara, who traveled all the way from West Des Moines, Iowa for the celebration.

"My folks were Winter Texans for seven years down here in Rockport and every year we would drive down to see them," Omeara said. "This is our 20th year down here."

Omeara said she always enjoys her time in the Coastal Bend.

"We just love the area," she said. "Absolutely wonderful weather, my husband is doing a lot of golfing while he's here and making new friends."

Winter Texans typically visit between November and March. People as far as Canada have visited the Coastal Bend.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Port A's Restaurant Week kicks off with a fiery start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port A's chamber of commerce has brought back Restaurant Week. The diverse food scene is offering lunch specials as low as 2 for $20 and featuring main dishes for many local restaurants. Seventeen restaurants are taking part in the city's restaurant week. Many offer their...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi to test alarms, outdoor siren Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
thebendmag.com

10 Best Restaurants for Takeout in Corpus Christi

Much to the dismay of our wallets, sometimes The Joy of Cooking eludes even the most devoted of home cooks. Whether it be the middle of the week grind or a lapse in culinary creativity, takeout can be the lifeblood of a busy schedule. Here are the local restaurants that strike the balance of convenience, comfort and quality in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy