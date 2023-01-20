ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers

By Joce Blake
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF0eb_0kKnlEWz00

Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night.

The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident.

Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely with a number of looks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

During the game, Harden elevated his career with 21 assists in a triple-double,  20 points and 11 rebounds which inevitably helped Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand. With those statistics, the point guard is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.

The Los Angeles-born athlete is known for his multifaceted tunnel fits and his collaboration with Adidas , featuring sneakers with eye-catching colors and patterns. For Harden, he takes pride in bringing back the classic NBA dressing from the ’90s. So he makes it his own, like the fuzzy Marni jacket he wore with the matching slippers and pink balaclava at the 76ers & Knicks Game in December.

PHOTOS: James Harden Adidas Sneaker Block Party: Project Harden Vol. 1 Drops

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party

Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe. Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings. To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with...
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant WNBA Star: I Was ‘Discriminated Against’ With Trade

Pregnant WNBA star Dearica Hamby was traded Saturday from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and responded with a scathing Instagram post saying she was “lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against.”Hamby, who has a 5-year-old daughter, announced in September during the Aces’ championship parade that she was pregnant with her second child.The 29-year-old claims the Aces, where she has spent her entire pro career, subjected her to “unprofessional and unethical” treatment that left her traumatized before they sent her packing.“I was accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false,” she wrote. “I was told that I was ‘a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
Footwear News

Priscilla Presley Remembers Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Her Funeral at Graceland

Priscilla Presley brought heartfelt words to the public memorial service for her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Priscilla spoke at Presley’s memorial onstage. For the occasion, she wore one of her signature black suits, featuring a blazer and trousers layered with a white collared button-down shirt. The set was layered with a black coat to ward off the chill, and accessorized with a black tie and drop earrings. During her speech, Priscilla read an emotional speech from one of her granddaughters, as well...
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Footwear News

186K+
Followers
21K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy