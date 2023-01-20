ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Northwest Symphony Orchestra will perform special Valentine’s Concert Friday, Feb. 10

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBhGf_0kKniG7O00

Burien’s Northwest Symphony Orchestra will be performing a special Valentine’s Concert on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcaSA_0kKniG7O00

This live performance – conducted by Music Director Anthony Spain – will feature:

  • SYMPHONY NO. 1 by Johannes Brahms
  • FANFARE FOR A JOYOUS OCCASION by Samuel Jones
  • SALUT D’AMOUR by Edward Elgar
  • CONCERTO OPUS 3 NO. 6 (FIRST MOVEMENT) by Antonio Vivaldi Eden Pawlos, soloist
  • GABRIEL’S OBOE by Ennio Morricone Linnea Wentworth, oboe soloist

Masks are strongly encouraged.

TICKETS

Individual tickets to Northwest Symphony Orchestra concerts at the Highline Performing Arts Center may be obtained through any of the following methods:

Call the orchestra phone at (206) 242-6321.

Request thru the mail at P.O. Box address:

Northwest Symphony Orchestra

P.O. Box 16231

Seattle, WA 98116

Brown Paper Tickets website: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/9639 or call Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006.

Individual tickets may be purchased at the concert venue box office or ticket desk 45 minutes prior.

NOTE: NWSO only accepts cash, checks and VISA at the concert venue box office or ticket desk.

  • Adult – $20
  • Senior (Over 60) – $15
  • Student – $15

Group Rate – $12 per person when total ticket purchase is 10 tickets or more

BUY TICKETS HERE:

Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 South 152nd Street Burien, WA, 98148:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Normandy Park Blog

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in Burien’s Gregory Heights neighborhood

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open Houses in Burien this weekend. Stunning COMPLETELY RENOVATED Gregory Heights rambler is ready to move in:. Home lives BRAND NEW with designer finishing touches throughout. Fully Permitted!!!. Highlights include: Beautiful NEW kitchen with NEW quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets,...
BURIEN, WA
Normandy Park Blog

SAVE THE DATE: Seattle Christian School Open House will be Thursday, Feb. 2

Discover Seattle Christian School at the Prospective Family Open House for grades K-12 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. For over 75 years, Seattle Christian School has been educating students as the first non-denominational Christian school in the greater Seattle area. Drawing families from more than twenty communities across the South Sound region, we are committed to developing the heart and gifts of each student. Over the last seven decades, quality faculty and staff have invested in the next generation of servant leaders who will impact their world for Christ.
SEATTLE, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Senior services, Civic Center, ILA & more discussed at Normandy Park City Council meeting

Here’s a recap of the Normandy Park City Council regular meeting held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023:. Interlocal Agreement for Senior Services in Question. For several years, Normandy Park has paid the City of Des Moines for providing services to seniors in the community, but not many people have been participating in any of the programs offered. Of course, the years of the covid pandemic kept a lot of seniors at home, but now they are hoping more people will feel comfortable taking part in community events. Through the Des Moines Senior Center, seniors can enjoy classes, lunches, and field trips to places like chocolate factories and museums. There is a cost to participate in these activities: about $5 for lunch and $20 for the field trips. The Senior Center also coordinates the free Meals on Wheels program, which is state and federally funded.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

REMINDER: ‘Burning Boat Festival’ is New Year’s Eve in Des Moines

REMINDER: The first-ever “Burning Boat Festival” will be held on New Year’s Eve at Des Moines Beach Park this Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. – midnight. This event is being sponsored by Des Moines Police, South King Fire and Maritime High School, and will culminate in the burning of a boat made by students at Maritime High School – full of memories, wishes and notes – at midnight.
DES MOINES, WA
Normandy Park Blog

DAL Law Firm: The Risks of Do-It-Yourself Estate Planning

If you been considering getting an estate plan done but don’t know how to start, don’t understand it, or may be even afraid of the process, you are not alone. It is estimated that less than half of Americans have an estate plan in place. With so many resources on the internet these days, people are inclined to DIY their estate planning. Before attempting to DIY your estate planning, you should consider the potential benefits of obtaining advice from an experienced attorney.
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

DAL Law Firm: What are your options if you’re past due on your mortgage payments?

What are your options if you’re past due on your mortgage payments?. Any number of unexpected life circumstances might lead to difficulty meeting financial responsibilities, like making your mortgage payment. Borrowers dealing with mortgage hardship may have multiple options to get their mortgage payments back on track, such as revising the loan terms or coming up with a new payment plan. Below we discuss the different options you may have:
NORMANDY PARK, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
216
Followers
684
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy