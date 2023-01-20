Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
KTEN.com
Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A 17-year-old named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers in Gainesville last week is now in custody. Gainesville police said Samuel Gary Lee King surrendered without incident around 9:30 Monday morning. He is being held at the Cooke County Justice Center facing capital murder charges.
KXII.com
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
KTEN.com
Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
KTEN.com
McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed
McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
KTEN.com
Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
fox4news.com
One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
KXII.com
Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KTBS
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
KTEN.com
Grayson County 911 service interrupted
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
KTEN.com
Tushka girls handle Calera to move on to Bryan Co. Tournament final
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Tushka defeated Calera 49-23 behind an impressive display on both ends of the court in the Bryan County Tournament semifinals. The Lady Tigers move on to play Caddo in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. Calera will play Rock Creek...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
Suspect on the run after shooting kills two teens in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas — Police in Gainesville are looking for the suspect that shot and killed two teens Monday evening. In a news release, the department said they heard about the shooting at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 16. Officers were dispatched to the area near North Culberson Street and West U.S. Highway 82.
KTEN.com
Sewer project will detour Denison traffic
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison will begin a sewer line reconstruction project along Waterloo Lake Drive on Monday. Contractors will close the thoroughfare for a few weeks and will provide a detour for a portion of the project. The city will be adding additional capacity to...
KTEN.com
Broken Bow boys top Madill in Atoka tournament
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) - Broken Bow and Madill were the final two teams standing in the Atoka Wampus Cat Classic boys bracket. The Savages came out on top 44-31.
KXII.com
Waterloo Lake Drive to close during reconstruction project
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced the beginning of the Waterloo Lake sewer line construction project Thursday. In a Facebook post, the city said the project will start on Monday and is expected to take 12-14 months. Waterloo Lake Dr. will be closed for the first few...
