ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Financial assistance of up to $65,000 is available to Texas Homeowners. Read this to see if you are eligible.

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
TEXAS STATE
eenews.net

How Texas’ electricity plan could change the grid

After a boom in wind and solar generation, regulators in the nation’s top energy-producing state are pushing ahead with a plan that would incentivize more natural gas plants on the power grid. The new framework could remake Texas’ electricity mix for years to come, clouding the outlook for renewable...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Winter Mix For North Texas

On Tuesday, there is a chance for rain to transition to a wintry mix near and north of I-20. However, with surface temperatures generally remaining above freezing, no accumulations are expected, except for far northwestern North Texas, where light accumulations may lead to slick spots on bridges/overpasses. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates through the remainder of the weekend.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

What Are the Fastest Growing Jobs In Texas?

There are some career segments that are shrinking, not just in Texas, but everywhere. Radio broadcasting is one of them. With syndication and automation, radio is a shadow of what it once was. Those jobs will never come back. Some others include telephone operators, parking enforcement officers, watch and click...
TEXAS STATE
US105

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

The Best Cheap Car Insurance Companies in Pennsylvania

Originally Posted On: https://wealthofgeeks.com/the-best-cheap-car-insurance-companies-in-pennsylvania/. Suppose you’re a Pennsylvania driver looking for cheap car insurance. In that case, we have great news for you right out of the gate: Pennsylvania drivers already pay less than the national average for their car insurance. The average yearly premium in Pennsylvania is $1,266,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy