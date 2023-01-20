Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
KXAN
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
Job growth continues in Texas oil and natural gas industry
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to add jobs, helping to fuel Texas’ record-breaking job growth. In December, Texas broke it’s previous all-time record for job growth, as it has for 14 consecutive months. Similarly, since the COVID-19-related shutdowns in 2020...
Financial assistance of up to $65,000 is available to Texas Homeowners. Read this to see if you are eligible.
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
eenews.net
How Texas’ electricity plan could change the grid
After a boom in wind and solar generation, regulators in the nation’s top energy-producing state are pushing ahead with a plan that would incentivize more natural gas plants on the power grid. The new framework could remake Texas’ electricity mix for years to come, clouding the outlook for renewable...
KIII TV3
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
easttexasradio.com
Winter Mix For North Texas
On Tuesday, there is a chance for rain to transition to a wintry mix near and north of I-20. However, with surface temperatures generally remaining above freezing, no accumulations are expected, except for far northwestern North Texas, where light accumulations may lead to slick spots on bridges/overpasses. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates through the remainder of the weekend.
What Are the Fastest Growing Jobs In Texas?
There are some career segments that are shrinking, not just in Texas, but everywhere. Radio broadcasting is one of them. With syndication and automation, radio is a shadow of what it once was. Those jobs will never come back. Some others include telephone operators, parking enforcement officers, watch and click...
Tired of Rising Egg Prices? Texans Can Now Rent Their Egg Laying Chicken
I don't know about y'all, but the prices of these eggs is too damn high!. Egg prices have jumped by 49% in just the past year and that is way too much for me! You can find out what's the cause of the rise in egg prices by reading this piece by our very own Iris Lopez, also check out her egg-celent pick up lines!
5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes
There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Republican Lawmakers Propose to Use More Than $15 Billion Propose for Property Tax Relief
The state’s lead budget writers revealed their first draft of the budget proposal, which indicates $16,799,557 as a “Property Tax Program” and is expected to expire on August 31, 2024. In addition, government officials say that $3 billion of this money would be used to directly increase the family property exemption from $40,000 to $70,000.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KTEN.com
The Best Cheap Car Insurance Companies in Pennsylvania
Originally Posted On: https://wealthofgeeks.com/the-best-cheap-car-insurance-companies-in-pennsylvania/. Suppose you’re a Pennsylvania driver looking for cheap car insurance. In that case, we have great news for you right out of the gate: Pennsylvania drivers already pay less than the national average for their car insurance. The average yearly premium in Pennsylvania is $1,266,...
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
The Best Steakhouses In The US Were Ranked & 4 Texas Restaurants Topped The List
Texans take meat very seriously, whether it be barbecued, fired, or stuffed into a taco. We mean business when it comes to BBQ, fajitas, and steak, quite frankly. A recent ranking by food writers at TastingTableshows what they consider the top 20 steakhouses in the United States, and four Texas restaurants earned high spots.
Comments / 0