ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Grand Rapids metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. Data was available for 64 cities and towns in Grand Rapids.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#30. Grand Rapids, MI

- 1-year price change: +$22,196 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,412 (+71.8%)

- Typical home value: $259,419 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Pierson, MI

- 1-year price change: +$22,382 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,136 (+73.4%)

- Typical home value: $255,522 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Jenison, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,111 (+8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,421 (+56.4%)

- Typical home value: $309,120 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Comstock Park, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,746 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,746 (+66.1%)

- Typical home value: $273,155 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Sparta, MI

- 1-year price change: +$24,063 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,977 (+60.1%)

- Typical home value: $287,692 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Where people in Grand Rapids are moving to most

Stacker

#25. Cedar Springs, MI

- 1-year price change: +$24,318 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,713 (+61.5%)

- Typical home value: $290,692 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Kentwood, MI

- 1-year price change: +$26,841 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,011 (+66.5%)

- Typical home value: $295,366 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Gaines, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,045 (+8.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,271 (+57.0%)

- Typical home value: $367,083 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Alpine, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,809 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,662 (+58.3%)

- Typical home value: $319,505 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Walker, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,990 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,592 (+59.0%)

- Typical home value: $306,162 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Grand Rapids

Stacker

#20. Lowell, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,023 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,737 (+61.9%)

- Typical home value: $344,604 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Grandville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,258 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,107 (+58.2%)

- Typical home value: $334,733 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Northview, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,272 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,919 (+60.4%)

- Typical home value: $302,548 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Byron Center, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,744 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,005 (+50.7%)

- Typical home value: $389,169 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Zeeland, MI

- 1-year price change: +$30,193 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,362 (+57.0%)

- Typical home value: $325,887 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#15. Freeport, MI

- 1-year price change: +$31,237 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,059 (+69.8%)

- Typical home value: $272,574 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Holland, MI

- 1-year price change: +$31,526 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,700 (+64.5%)

- Typical home value: $325,653 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Ferrysburg, MI

- 1-year price change: +$32,334 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,586 (+56.8%)

- Typical home value: $396,339 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Grand Haven, MI

- 1-year price change: +$32,338 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$148,782 (+67.6%)

- Typical home value: $369,003 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Tallmadge, MI

- 1-year price change: +$33,979 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,632 (+62.2%)

- Typical home value: $361,384 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#10. Plainfield, MI

- 1-year price change: +$35,426 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,859 (+54.0%)

- Typical home value: $347,475 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Hudsonville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$36,097 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,533 (+54.5%)

- Typical home value: $372,870 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Rockford, MI

- 1-year price change: +$37,619 (+10.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,950 (+58.9%)

- Typical home value: $396,289 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Caledonia, MI

- 1-year price change: +$38,196 (+9.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,729 (+56.7%)

- Typical home value: $427,386 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Belmont, MI

- 1-year price change: +$42,203 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,349 (+52.8%)

- Typical home value: $423,695 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#5. Allendale, MI

- 1-year price change: +$42,256 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,058 (+63.5%)

- Typical home value: $360,595 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Spring Lake, MI

- 1-year price change: +$42,353 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,877 (+58.8%)

- Typical home value: $418,412 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. West Olive, MI

- 1-year price change: +$54,009 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,479 (+55.1%)

- Typical home value: $474,241 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Cascade, MI

- 1-year price change: +$55,510 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,604 (+53.6%)

- Typical home value: $529,131 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. East Grand Rapids, MI

- 1-year price change: +$56,132 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$208,436 (+53.1%)

- Typical home value: $601,115 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids