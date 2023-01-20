Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hartford metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. Data was available for 60 cities and towns in Hartford.

#30. Farmington, CT

- 1-year price change: +$33,327 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,782 (+35.2%)

- Typical home value: $364,426 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#29. East Hampton, CT

- 1-year price change: +$33,372 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,116 (+42.0%)

- Typical home value: $341,754 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Ellington, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,036 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,559 (+38.0%)

- Typical home value: $364,867 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Clinton, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,089 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,661 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $368,365 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Cromwell, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,202 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,100 (+41.9%)

- Typical home value: $315,219 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Marlborough, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,274 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,749 (+36.3%)

- Typical home value: $389,743 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Mansfield, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,285 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,414 (+45.8%)

- Typical home value: $329,351 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#23. West Hartford, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,374 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,854 (+36.3%)

- Typical home value: $348,841 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Portland, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,632 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,787 (+43.8%)

- Typical home value: $321,294 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Suffield, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,657 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,606 (+38.4%)

- Typical home value: $409,565 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Union, CT

- 1-year price change: +$34,801 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,732 (+42.0%)

- Typical home value: $330,383 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Middlefield, CT

- 1-year price change: +$35,286 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,608 (+40.9%)

- Typical home value: $349,968 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Burlington, CT

- 1-year price change: +$36,156 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,072 (+35.7%)

- Typical home value: $414,734 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Hartland, CT

- 1-year price change: +$36,604 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,391 (+45.1%)

- Typical home value: $371,313 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Bolton, CT

- 1-year price change: +$37,553 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,954 (+40.2%)

- Typical home value: $362,361 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Simsbury, CT

- 1-year price change: +$38,620 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,289 (+36.7%)

- Typical home value: $426,057 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Somers, CT

- 1-year price change: +$38,686 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,289 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $403,472 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Haddam, CT

- 1-year price change: +$39,697 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,040 (+42.0%)

- Typical home value: $402,275 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. North Granby, CT

- 1-year price change: +$40,564 (+9.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,148 (+32.6%)

- Typical home value: $456,389 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Chester, CT

- 1-year price change: +$40,832 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,040 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $401,475 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Columbia, CT

- 1-year price change: +$40,848 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,941 (+46.1%)

- Typical home value: $351,640 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Glastonbury, CT

- 1-year price change: +$41,620 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,063 (+35.7%)

- Typical home value: $448,888 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Avon, CT

- 1-year price change: +$44,048 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,757 (+35.3%)

- Typical home value: $424,391 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Higganum, CT

- 1-year price change: +$45,679 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,406 (+45.1%)

- Typical home value: $416,401 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Deep River, CT

- 1-year price change: +$46,077 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,952 (+52.6%)

- Typical home value: $365,591 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Killingworth, CT

- 1-year price change: +$52,751 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,510 (+49.0%)

- Typical home value: $482,153 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Durham, CT

- 1-year price change: +$52,970 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,850 (+46.0%)

- Typical home value: $437,692 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Westbrook, CT

- 1-year price change: +$67,987 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,426 (+54.6%)

- Typical home value: $502,337 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Essex, CT

- 1-year price change: +$77,733 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,875 (+55.4%)

- Typical home value: $538,337 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Old Saybrook, CT

- 1-year price change: +$80,510 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$195,706 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $572,402 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

