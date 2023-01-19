ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas legislative panel advances bill to restrict drag performances

By ANDREW DeMILLO
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Drag performances would be classified as adult-oriented businesses under an bill in Arkansas that a legislative panel endorsed Thursday. It's the latest in a growing number of Republican-backed proposals nationwide to restrict or ban the shows.

The state Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee advanced the proposal , which would also prohibit drag shows from public property. It next goes to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote as early as Monday.

Drag shows have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians in recent months . Arkansas' bill is among more than 120 restrictions on LGBTQ people that have been introduced in statehouses so far this year, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday.

Drag story hours — which feature drag queens reading books to children — and other events have prompted protests by activists who portray them as harmful to children. Opponents of Arkansas' proposed restrictions say they demonize an art form and marginalize LGBTQ people.

“This bill is just going to completely destroy what we do as an art form, and make it a sexually oriented thing that it's not," drag performer MD Hunter, who testified in his drag persona Athena Sinclair, told the committee.

The proposed restrictions would classify places that show drag performances with other adult businesses such as strip clubs. The designation would prohibit them from being within 1,000 feet of churches, schools, parks and libraries. It would also prohibit such shows from public property.

“It's a shame we even have to bring up a bill like this to protect our children," Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield, who sponsored the bill, said before the vote. He said that the bill would prohibit drag performances intended to appeal to “prurient interest,” a term that’s not defined in the legislation.

Critics argued that the restriction was overly broad and could affect theatrical performances that include actors or actresses performing as members of the opposite sex.

“The language of this legislation is so broad that it sweeps any public or private place into this regulation," said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas. “So one's own home would be subject to the restrictions of this bill."

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not said whether she would sign the restrictions into law if it reaches her desk. Sanders has said she would support legislation similar to Florida's law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade.

“The governor believes that in Arkansas we will educate, not indoctrinate, our kids and is monitoring bills as they go through the legislative process and will review the final legislation," spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in an email when asked about the drag show bill.

Comments / 61

Griff
3d ago

No one had a problem with drag shows until they involved children. No one had a problem with sex changes until they involved children. It’s not about the alphabet people’s rights, it’s about children’s rights. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

think about it.
3d ago

What happened to our freedoms, you touted them for years, then came Trump and the crazies, leave them alone, they have been around for decades and it never bothered you before.

MarkWalleye
2d ago

STOP trying to normalize these abnormal behaviors! And, STOP indoctrinating children! Enough with the Alphabet Agenda. It is way past time to PUSH BACK on these dysfunctional and unhealthy lifestyles!

Related
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
