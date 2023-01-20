ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Joplin metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Joplin metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Joplin, MO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. All 24 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#24. Goodman, MO

- 1-year price change: +$11,938 (+10.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$31,034 (+31.1%)
- Typical home value: $130,797 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Golden City, MO

- 1-year price change: +$13,652 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$29,733 (+41.1%)
- Typical home value: $102,065 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Leawood, MO

- 1-year price change: +$13,922 (+5.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,952 (+33.5%)
- Typical home value: $286,564 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Seneca, MO

- 1-year price change: +$14,923 (+10.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$51,664 (+46.5%)
- Typical home value: $162,707 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Shoal Creek Drive, MO

- 1-year price change: +$15,446 (+11.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$51,664 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $151,088 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Neosho, MO

- 1-year price change: +$15,627 (+9.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$59,042 (+50.6%)
- Typical home value: $175,713 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Fairview, MO

- 1-year price change: +$15,708 (+9.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,087 (+59.2%)
- Typical home value: $180,360 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Stella, MO

- 1-year price change: +$18,288 (+9.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,164 (+48.0%)
- Typical home value: $204,067 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Saginaw, MO

- 1-year price change: +$18,779 (+11.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,164 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $181,861 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Granby, MO

- 1-year price change: +$19,364 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,705 (+76.2%)
- Typical home value: $154,204 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Wentworth, MO

- 1-year price change: +$21,194 (+10.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,869 (+65.6%)
- Typical home value: $231,858 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Diamond, MO

- 1-year price change: +$21,336 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,147 (+52.3%)
- Typical home value: $192,526 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Carterville, MO

- 1-year price change: +$24,521 (+26.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,293 (+102.7%)
- Typical home value: $118,976 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Carthage, MO

- 1-year price change: +$29,669 (+23.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,033 (+89.9%)
- Typical home value: $154,237 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Joplin, MO

- 1-year price change: +$29,732 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,134 (+53.3%)
- Typical home value: $175,726 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Asbury, MO

- 1-year price change: +$29,989 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,501 (+55.4%)
- Typical home value: $208,899 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Webb City, MO

- 1-year price change: +$34,194 (+23.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$87,456 (+93.4%)
- Typical home value: $181,108 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Sarcoxie, MO

- 1-year price change: +$35,725 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$92,134 (+83.4%)
- Typical home value: $202,663 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Oronogo, MO

- 1-year price change: +$43,687 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$114,733 (+97.2%)
- Typical home value: $232,783 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Reeds, MO

- 1-year price change: +$44,034 (+24.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,551 (+122.2%)
- Typical home value: $222,831 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Airport Drive, MO

- 1-year price change: +$45,917 (+23.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,786 (+86.5%)
- Typical home value: $238,865 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Carl Junction, MO

- 1-year price change: +$46,170 (+23.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$117,942 (+94.5%)
- Typical home value: $242,785 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Duquesne, MO

- 1-year price change: +$46,290 (+24.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,452 (+88.2%)
- Typical home value: $237,865 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Carytown, MO

- 1-year price change: +$54,351 (+25.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$120,112 (+79.4%)
- Typical home value: $271,331 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

