Mariah Carey Gives ‘Barbiecore’ A Wintry Spin In Matching Pink Puffer Jackets With Her Daughter While Skiing

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

Mariah Carey just hit the slopes, in style! The Grammy winner, 52, shared a cute pic on social media that showed her twinning in chic metallic pink puffer jackets with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe while on a ski trip.

The “Fantasy” hitmaker and style icon uploaded a photo round-up for her 11.5 million Instagram followers from her wintry vaca. She showed off her tiny waist in the cropped coat and fitted, drawstring black pants and also posed with her son Moroccan, 11, who donned a black jacket.

Mariah Carey And Daughter Monroe Adorably Twin In Metallic Pink Puffers

In her caption, Carey wrote, “Matching ensems on the slopes!” with a snowflake and skier emoji. Her and her daughter both accessorized their Barbiecore pink puffers with warm black beanie hats and wore their long, wavy tresses down.

While the “Always Be My Baby” singer rocked silver, oversized shades and black earmuffs, her daughter went for classic goggles. (Both so pretty in pink!)

Carey shares her twin children (born in 2011) with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Carey and Cannon, 42, tied the knot in 2008, and after six years of marriage, the couple separated in 2014. Cannon filed for divorce that December, and it was finalized in 2016.

Fan Reactions

Naturally, Carey’s sweet post garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans, who praised everything from her winter ensemble to her parenting. “Lovely! Beautiful kids and a beautiful mommy!” one wrote as another added, “One thing I love about Mariah is that she takes time off to give her kids full attention and adventures to remember.”

Others added that she looked “incredible in pink” as others asked her where the jackets were from. (According to fans on Twitter, they appear to be from Moncler’s technical skiwear line!)

One other user dubbed Carey an “eternal winter style goddess” and we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

