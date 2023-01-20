ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntington metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntington metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819. Data was available for 45 cities and towns in Huntington.

Stacker

#30. Lesage, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,039 (+7.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$21,979 (+21.7%)
- Typical home value: $123,149 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Ceredo, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,206 (+7.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,448 (+27.4%)
- Typical home value: $127,488 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Chesapeake, OH

- 1-year price change: +$9,270 (+6.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,680 (+38.9%)
- Typical home value: $152,386 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Buffalo, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,301 (+7.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$28,330 (+28.8%)
- Typical home value: $126,778 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Greenup, KY

- 1-year price change: +$9,334 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$21,209 (+26.7%)
- Typical home value: $100,661 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Argillite, KY

- 1-year price change: +$9,507 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$23,617 (+29.7%)
- Typical home value: $103,041 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Fort Gay, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,568 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,610 (+54.2%)
- Typical home value: $87,082 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Kenova, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,576 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$21,675 (+25.5%)
- Typical home value: $106,794 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Wayne, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,662 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$21,219 (+25.5%)
- Typical home value: $104,500 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. South Point, OH

- 1-year price change: +$9,787 (+6.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,073 (+37.4%)
- Typical home value: $154,589 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Kitts Hill, OH

- 1-year price change: +$10,157 (+7.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$41,184 (+41.5%)
- Typical home value: $140,490 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Olive Hill, KY

- 1-year price change: +$10,351 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$23,101 (+33.7%)
- Typical home value: $91,640 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Willow Wood, OH

- 1-year price change: +$10,409 (+9.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,067 (+43.6%)
- Typical home value: $122,039 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Raceland, KY

- 1-year price change: +$10,492 (+10.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,721 (+31.5%)
- Typical home value: $115,695 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Flatwoods, KY

- 1-year price change: +$10,572 (+10.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$26,186 (+29.2%)
- Typical home value: $115,885 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Rush, KY

- 1-year price change: +$10,596 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,317 (+28.4%)
- Typical home value: $114,592 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. South Shore, KY

- 1-year price change: +$10,651 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$21,344 (+28.4%)
- Typical home value: $96,393 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Prichard, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,908 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$24,848 (+28.3%)
- Typical home value: $112,670 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Worthington, KY

- 1-year price change: +$11,130 (+11.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,316 (+29.9%)
- Typical home value: $109,911 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Catlettsburg, KY

- 1-year price change: +$11,219 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$35,359 (+35.7%)
- Typical home value: $134,271 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Grayson, KY

- 1-year price change: +$11,261 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,478 (+29.6%)
- Typical home value: $120,230 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Genoa, WV

- 1-year price change: +$11,464 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,134 (+49.0%)
- Typical home value: $91,643 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Lavalette, WV

- 1-year price change: +$12,208 (+9.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$20,719 (+17.3%)
- Typical home value: $140,736 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Barboursville, WV

- 1-year price change: +$12,688 (+8.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$34,977 (+25.7%)
- Typical home value: $171,292 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Milton, WV

- 1-year price change: +$13,259 (+8.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$40,725 (+30.8%)
- Typical home value: $172,740 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Culloden, WV

- 1-year price change: +$15,367 (+8.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$41,627 (+28.4%)
- Typical home value: $188,160 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Ona, WV

- 1-year price change: +$15,433 (+8.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$44,523 (+29.3%)
- Typical home value: $196,677 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Russell, KY

- 1-year price change: +$16,016 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$45,137 (+30.7%)
- Typical home value: $192,132 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Eleanor, WV

- 1-year price change: +$16,590 (+9.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$45,199 (+31.7%)
- Typical home value: $187,808 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Bellefonte, KY

- 1-year price change: +$19,480 (+8.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$57,412 (+29.2%)
- Typical home value: $254,138 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

