news9.com
New Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Impersonating Police, Harboring Teenager
Prosecutors have filed new charges against a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and taking a teenage runaway to California. Christopher Bartley was arrested in June after Tulsa Police said they found him harboring a 16-year-old girl that ran away from home in his Tulsa apartment. Police...
news9.com
Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
news9.com
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
news9.com
Cyclist Hit By Car On Tulsa IDL, Police Say
A cyclist was riding on the highway near I-244 westbound when a car hit the rider, according to police. The cyclist had no lights and was transported by EMSA, police said. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months
A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
news9.com
Tulsa High School Student Writes Book On Impact Of Bullying
A Tulsa high school student can now add "author" to her list of achievements. She recently published a children’s book to help others who have experienced bullying. JaLyn Halpine, 18, says she wanted to write a book to help others with their self-esteem with hopes that people could learn more about the impact of bullying.
news9.com
Power Restored To Thousands Near Port Of Catoosa
An issue with a transmission line near the port of Catoosa cut power for thousands of Oklahomans Monday morning. Wayne Green with PSO said there were 3,677 customers without power in the area and PSO workers resolved the problem just before 11 a.m. Verdigris Police said the police station, and...
news9.com
Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday
Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
news9.com
Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year
It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country. At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing. Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that broke out on Monday. Fire officials say it happened at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive at around 2:30 a.m. According to officials, no people were inside the building, but firefighters helped two dogs...
news9.com
Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence
Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
news9.com
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
news9.com
Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain
Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
news9.com
Winter Storm Nearing Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
news9.com
Tulsans Break 'World's Largest Pizza Party' Guinness World Record, Raise Thousands For Make-A-Wish
The Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Pizza Party is now held here in Tulsa. Andolini's Pizza and World Pizza Champions partnered with the University of Tulsa to make it happen. More than 3,000 people participated in the Guinness World record attempt. The previous record was held in Rome...
news9.com
'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs
Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
news9.com
Catoosa Public Schools Asking Voters To Pass $9M Bond Issue
A proposed tax increase to build a new elementary school in Catoosa is on the ballot again. Catoosa Public Schools is asking voters to pass a $9 million bond issue to finish a project they started nearly a year ago. Catoosa voters passed a $52 million bond in February 2022,...
news9.com
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
news9.com
Circle Cinema Invites Live Donkeys Into Lobby As Part Of Film Experience
Some Circle Cinema moviegoers got a surprise visit with their movie on Sunday. The theater had two live donkeys in the lobby for guests to meet and pet ahead of screening the Polish film "E-O", which is about the world through the eyes of a donkey. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue...
news9.com
A Native American Fashion Show, Benefit Dance Fundraising For Muskogee College
A Native American fashion show and a benefit dance are fundraising for a Muskogee college for dorm and classroom repair. The dance will be held at Bacone College on February 4th at 6 p.m. The event will have raffles, an auction and vendors. The fashion show and auction will be...
