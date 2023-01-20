TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.

TULSA, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO