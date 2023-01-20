ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
TULSA, OK
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Cyclist Hit By Car On Tulsa IDL, Police Say

A cyclist was riding on the highway near I-244 westbound when a car hit the rider, according to police. The cyclist had no lights and was transported by EMSA, police said. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months

A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa High School Student Writes Book On Impact Of Bullying

A Tulsa high school student can now add "author" to her list of achievements. She recently published a children’s book to help others who have experienced bullying. JaLyn Halpine, 18, says she wanted to write a book to help others with their self-esteem with hopes that people could learn more about the impact of bullying.
TULSA, OK
Power Restored To Thousands Near Port Of Catoosa

An issue with a transmission line near the port of Catoosa cut power for thousands of Oklahomans Monday morning. Wayne Green with PSO said there were 3,677 customers without power in the area and PSO workers resolved the problem just before 11 a.m. Verdigris Police said the police station, and...
CATOOSA, OK
Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday

Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
TULSA, OK
Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year

It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country. At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing. Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Early-Morning House Fire

Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that broke out on Monday. Fire officials say it happened at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive at around 2:30 a.m. According to officials, no people were inside the building, but firefighters helped two dogs...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence

Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky

A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain

Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
TULSA, OK
Winter Storm Nearing Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
TULSA, OK
'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs

Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Catoosa Public Schools Asking Voters To Pass $9M Bond Issue

A proposed tax increase to build a new elementary school in Catoosa is on the ballot again. Catoosa Public Schools is asking voters to pass a $9 million bond issue to finish a project they started nearly a year ago. Catoosa voters passed a $52 million bond in February 2022,...
CATOOSA, OK

