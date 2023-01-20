Luzerne County will soon have a new director of Children and Youth Services but will now need a new director for the Department of Human Resources. In a recent county council meeting, Lynn Hill, head of the Human Services Division, informed council that Katrina Gownley will take over as the department head for children and youth services effective Feb. 13. In her 20-year career in child welfare, Gownley has held a number of roles, including intake caseworker, supervisor, director and administrator.

