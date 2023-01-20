I personally and wholeheartedly disagree with the last comment from this DA about restoring the trust to his office. I can promise you that the exact opposite is true and the consequences have been devastating to this family. For the course of action this DA chose to take (more to the point.....his LACK of action) has done nothing but bring about a mistrust of not only his office but the judicial system altogether. A mistrust felt by not only the family of the homicide victim, but members of the community at large. You failed to give voice to an 11 year old homicide victim whose only wrong doing in life was to trust the family he was trying to make friends with. In doing so, you failed every citizen of this county. Just my opinion mind you.
