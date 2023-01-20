ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs

Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain

Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year

It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country. At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing. Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday

Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

State Says Oklahoma Saw Record Breaking Revenue From Tourism In 2021

The State of Oklahoma said 2021 was a record breaking year for tourism, bringing in more than $10 billion to local economies. The state said the majority of tourists came from outside of Oklahoma, accounting for 55 percent of the state's total visitors throughout the year. Across Tulsa, Oklahoma City,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
mvskokemedia.com

Over $8 million for dam project on the Arkansas River

TVLSE, Oklahoma – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the City of Tulsa, and the City of Jenks held a press conference for the official announcement and agreement signing for the Tulsa/Jenks Low Water Dam Project along the Arkansas River that is a part of the “Vision Tulsa 2025” on the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks on Jan. 12.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Early-Morning House Fire

Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that broke out on Monday. Fire officials say it happened at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive at around 2:30 a.m. According to officials, no people were inside the building, but firefighters helped two dogs...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sapulpa man finds purpose with art after stroke

SAPULPA, Okla. — A former California firefighter who suffered a stroke has found a new purpose here in Oklahoma, thanks to The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. John Olivas said, “This place saved me. It didn’t make me an artist, but it inspired me to be one.”...
SAPULPA, OK

