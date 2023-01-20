Read full article on original website
Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday
Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they're holding this weekend.
Comedy Show to Benefit Cancer Patient
EL CENTRO – A comedy show whose proceeds will help Valley resident Jerry Michael Hernandez, who is battling stage 4 colon cancer, will be held in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The show, organized by Wasupwu Productions, will start at 8 p.m. at the Ricochet R/C Raceway, located...
Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop
CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years.
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.
Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt
A small plane crashed at the Calexico airport on Friday. Fortunately, no one on board sustained injuries.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours.
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice.
Abandoned building raided by Calexico police
Yesterday, Calexico Police officers raided an abandoned house with houseless individuals doing drugs.
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.
