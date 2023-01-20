ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 1

Related
holtvilletribune.com

Comedy Show to Benefit Cancer Patient

EL CENTRO – A comedy show whose proceeds will help Valley resident Jerry Michael Hernandez, who is battling stage 4 colon cancer, will be held in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The show, organized by Wasupwu Productions, will start at 8 p.m. at the Ricochet R/C Raceway, located...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop

CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy