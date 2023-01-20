ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

automotive-fleet.com

Mission Complete: Frito-Lay Transforms California Facility

Frito-Lay announced the near completion of its Modesto, California, facility’s transformation into a showcase for sustainable manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution technologies, according to the company's news release. The project was started in 2019 and supported by the California Climate Investments (CCI) initiative, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control...
MODESTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California

In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime

(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
TURLOCK, CA
ModestoView

SCOE Announces Names of Seven “Employees Making a Difference” to Represent Stanislaus County at Statewide Recognition Program

SCOE Announces Names of Seven “Employees Making a Difference” to Represent Stanislaus County at Statewide Recognition Program. The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region VII partnered to honor outstanding classified (non-supervisory) education employees in Stanislaus County. Called “Employees Making a Difference,” school districts throughout the county selected their own honorees and forwarded nominations to SCOE. Twenty-nine outstanding classified staff were honored at the event on January 18, 2023, and seven honorees were selected to represent Stanislaus County in the California Department of Education’s statewide recognition program. The representatives (one from each work-category) announced were:
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Heist caught on camera at locally-owned Isleton dispensary

ISLETON, Calif. — It took only 10 minutes but a caught-on-camera heist at an Iselton dispensary and lounge has left local owners with a loss of nearly $250,000 and a plea for the state to do more to protect legal cannabis businesses. Around 2:57 a.m. Thursday, owners of Isleton's...
ISLETON, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

If Merced Isn’t Careful, No One Will Want To Work For City

There is such a thing as being “Black Listed” and the City of Merced is close to being on the list of such cities. The city needs a new police chief. Would you want to go to work for a city in which the Police Department is under investigation by the Attorney General?
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend

TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
MODESTO, CA

