automotive-fleet.com
Mission Complete: Frito-Lay Transforms California Facility
Frito-Lay announced the near completion of its Modesto, California, facility’s transformation into a showcase for sustainable manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution technologies, according to the company's news release. The project was started in 2019 and supported by the California Climate Investments (CCI) initiative, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control...
Silicon Valley
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California
In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties
Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
In rain-soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance
As California begins to dry out from its recent deluges, one stark reality is coming into focus: Only 230,000 homes and other buildings are insured against flooding.
Government Technology
Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime
(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
SCOE Announces Names of Seven “Employees Making a Difference” to Represent Stanislaus County at Statewide Recognition Program
SCOE Announces Names of Seven “Employees Making a Difference” to Represent Stanislaus County at Statewide Recognition Program. The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region VII partnered to honor outstanding classified (non-supervisory) education employees in Stanislaus County. Called “Employees Making a Difference,” school districts throughout the county selected their own honorees and forwarded nominations to SCOE. Twenty-nine outstanding classified staff were honored at the event on January 18, 2023, and seven honorees were selected to represent Stanislaus County in the California Department of Education’s statewide recognition program. The representatives (one from each work-category) announced were:
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
Heist caught on camera at locally-owned Isleton dispensary
ISLETON, Calif. — It took only 10 minutes but a caught-on-camera heist at an Iselton dispensary and lounge has left local owners with a loss of nearly $250,000 and a plea for the state to do more to protect legal cannabis businesses. Around 2:57 a.m. Thursday, owners of Isleton's...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
mercedcountytimes.com
If Merced Isn’t Careful, No One Will Want To Work For City
There is such a thing as being “Black Listed” and the City of Merced is close to being on the list of such cities. The city needs a new police chief. Would you want to go to work for a city in which the Police Department is under investigation by the Attorney General?
Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend
TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
