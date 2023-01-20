ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

WLOX

Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the years, we have seen major developments taking place in Pascagoula’s downtown area. The city now estimates 50% of downtown has been redeveloped in the past four years, but the growth doesn’t stop there. Posies & Puddles Children’s Boutique owner Abby Wills said...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Long Beach citizens push to preserve historic downtown oak tree

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach residents are pushing to preserve two historic oak trees in downtown. This comes after a developer bought the Jeff Davis property and asked for permission to remove the trees for future hotel plans. Three large oak trees stand in downtown Long Beach, but that could soon change. Future hotel plans are in the works.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit. A genet is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

USM introduces new tuition assitance program for military veterans

The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. The workshop will take place February 28th at the Pascagoula Senior Center. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Moss Point author shares her story growing up with racism, bullying

Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here's a breakdown of our severe weather potential. Tomorrow night looks stormy. But, today we're enjoying the sunshine. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Dry Monday, most of Tuesday. Turning windy Tuesday night, severe...
MOSS POINT, MS
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Diocese March for Life becomes a celebration of life

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the march, there were prayers. “We’re gathering today really first to pray,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman of the Biloxi Catholic Diocese. “And to pray for all the mothers and children, especially those that have died in abortion.”. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi...
BILOXI, MS
gulfport-ms.gov

Gulfport Municipal Courts Announce 2023 Amnesty Program

January 20, 2023 — The City of Gulfport Municipal Courts Department announces the start of their 2023 Amnesty Program today. The program will last for 3 months, starting January 20, 2023, and concluding on April 20, 2023. Balances paid in full with cash or credit card, all unpaid late...
GULFPORT, MS

