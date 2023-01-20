Read full article on original website
WLOX
Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
WLOX
Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the years, we have seen major developments taking place in Pascagoula’s downtown area. The city now estimates 50% of downtown has been redeveloped in the past four years, but the growth doesn’t stop there. Posies & Puddles Children’s Boutique owner Abby Wills said...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
WLOX
Long Beach citizens push to preserve historic downtown oak tree
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach residents are pushing to preserve two historic oak trees in downtown. This comes after a developer bought the Jeff Davis property and asked for permission to remove the trees for future hotel plans. Three large oak trees stand in downtown Long Beach, but that could soon change. Future hotel plans are in the works.
WLOX
Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
WLOX
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
WLOX
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
utv44.com
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook expresses opposition to Mobile's proposed annexation plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mayor of Semmes is voicing his concerns after Mobile city leaders revealed four annexation proposals earlier this week. Mayor Brandon Van Hook said all four proposals would hinder the city’s work on growing Semmes and frankly, the majority of people he’s talked to don’t want to be annexed into the city of Mobile.
WLOX
Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit. A genet is...
New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
WLOX
USM introduces new tuition assitance program for military veterans
WLOX
Steak Showdown allows old friends to reunite in competition
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, cooks from along the Coast came out to show what they’re made of. The Steak Showdown is a time for competition as well as a chance to catch up with some friends. “It’s a great community, and the people here are part of...
Where’s the line? Mobile officials release four potential annexation maps
On Wednesday, the city of Mobile released four maps, outlining potential territory for the city to annex, after months of debate and speculation about what areas will be included. “It takes five of seven councilors to approve to allow the vote in the proposed annexation area, and it failed in...
WLOX
Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent underage drinking
WLOX
Moss Point author shares her story growing up with racism, bullying
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
WLOX
Biloxi Diocese March for Life becomes a celebration of life
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the march, there were prayers. “We’re gathering today really first to pray,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman of the Biloxi Catholic Diocese. “And to pray for all the mothers and children, especially those that have died in abortion.”. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi...
gulfport-ms.gov
Gulfport Municipal Courts Announce 2023 Amnesty Program
January 20, 2023 — The City of Gulfport Municipal Courts Department announces the start of their 2023 Amnesty Program today. The program will last for 3 months, starting January 20, 2023, and concluding on April 20, 2023. Balances paid in full with cash or credit card, all unpaid late...
