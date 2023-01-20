ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Releases Statement About Firing Ed Donatell

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VNf8_0kKncxqX00

The defensive coordinator spent just one year in Minnesota.

The Vikings officially fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday after he spent just one season in Minnesota.

Coach Kevin O’Connell released a statement on Donatell’s firing shortly after, highlighting that the team will be going in a “different direction” next season defensively.

“Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said, via the Vikings . “While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team.”

O’Connell added that the Vikings will quickly start the search for replacing Donatell’s role as defensive coordinator. Minnesota’s season ended last Sunday after their 31–24 wild-card loss to the Giants.

The 65-year-old has worked as a defensive coordinator for four teams now in his career: the Packers, the Falcons, the Broncos and the Vikings.

It’s unclear what Donatell’s plans are for the future of his career.

