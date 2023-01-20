ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Saints’ Jordan Wins Appeal for Fine Over Alleged Fake Injury

By Jelani Scott
 3 days ago

The former Pro Bowler was among several members of the organization penalized by the NFL in December following Week 13.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is no longer facing discipline from the NFL after winning his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received last month for allegedly faking an injury during a game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday .

The decision to rescind the fine comes a little over a month after the league fined Jordan on Dec. 10 for the incident, which occurred during the Saints’ Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers on Dec. 5. The NFL reportedly reviewed video that showed individuals on the New Orleans sidelines directing the seven-time Pro Bowler to fake a lower body injury in the fourth quarter after it appeared Tampa Bay would go for it on fourth-and-10.

In addition to Jordan, the NFL fined Saints head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and the Saints organization $350,000 in the aftermath of the game. In a statement issued shortly after the fines were announced , the Saints denied the allegations and confirmed they planned to appeal the fines. It’s unclear if any of the other fines besides Jordan’s have been rescinded at this time.

The club also announced at the time that Jordan did, in fact, need medical attention during the game after feeling foot pain, underwent an MRI the following day and had been receiving treatment over the next several days. Jordan would later share two messages criticizing the discipline on Twitter, calling the penalty “ridiculous” and his “most expensive fine to date.”

