Last spring and summer, Cooper Flagg established himself as not only one of the best players in the class of 2025 but regardless of class. He's continuing along that path. A native of Maine, Flagg made the move to Montverde (Fla.) Academy for his sophomore season and the 6-foot-8 forward is thriving. At the recent Hoophall Classic he had his vast arsenal of tools on full display. He hit deep jumpers, he soared for lob finishes, he crashed the glass and showed exceptional awareness and versatility on the defensive end. Performing relatively close to home was an added bonus for the No. 2 ranked player in the class of 2025.

