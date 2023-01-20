Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Thailand security regulator issues new guidelines for virtual currency wallet providers
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a new regime of rules to guide the internal activities of virtual asset service providers (VASPs). The SEC announced the new regulations this week, urging digital asset firms that offer custody services to establish a “digital wallet management system.” The securities watchdog argued that the rationale for the new rule is designed to “ensure the safety of clients’ assets.”
coingeek.com
UK Lords: Broader regulation is needed to govern Bitcoin and digital currencies
Late last year, CoinGeek reported on the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB), the U.K.’s attempt to empower regulators to deal with digital currencies, NFTs, and what it calls ‘crypto-assets’ in its bid to become a world-leading hub for the industry. After its second reading, members of...
coingeek.com
Philippines eyeing wave of Swiss investments in 2023 to boost digital economy
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is bracing itself for an increase in Swiss firms doing business in the country, with the country looking to market itself at the World Economic Forum in Davos. A report from the Manilla Bulletin revealed that at the moment, 28 Swiss firms are operating...
coingeek.com
Digital currency firm Amber reduces employee count in Hong Kong: report
Singapore-based Amber Group is the latest virtual currency firm to succumb to the bear market as it announced a reduction of its staff strength in Hong Kong several months after considering going public. A report from South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted that Amber terminated the employment of 40 individuals...
coingeek.com
India virtual currency industry calls for tax relief ahead of 2023 Union Budget
Key stakeholders in India’s digital currency industry are a reduction of the draconian regulatory policies against the sector. The interested parties hope the changes will be introduced during the presentation of the Union Budget for 2023 on February 1. In last year’s budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced...
coingeek.com
Craig Wright talks Bitcoin in Oman: Think about what transparency really means
Bitcoin has the power to create global-sized local industries, transform cybersecurity, and build a more honest system, said Dr. Craig S. Wright. Speaking on a panel at the Global Forum/Shaping the Future event in Muscat, Oman, in October 2022, he described how Bitcoin could incentivize positive activities through transparency and accountability.
coingeek.com
Craig Wright: The security model of Bitcoin isn’t the consensus method
The new iteration of the internet is here, and leaders of the said innovative tech are busy teaching what it can do—among them is Satoshi Nakamoto himself, aka Dr. Craig Wright. Dr. Wright shared with CoinGeek Backstage on the sidelines of the IEEE in Exeter Blockchain Event how he’s...
coingeek.com
Central African Republic sets up new task force to integrate Sango Coin into its economy
The Central African Republic (CAR) is still backing its Sango Coin token, and in its latest move, it has formed a new task force to work out how to integrate the token into its economy. CAR launched Sango in July 2022, just three months after it had passed a ‘Bitcoin...
coingeek.com
SmartLedger paving the way as we enter a new year for BSV Blockchain
Things are heating up in the world of BSV blockchain, with the collapse of the “crypto house of cards” well underway and a renewed level of excitement hitting the ecosystem as we enter a new year. Today we’re going to look at the buzz surrounding SmartLedger, especially regarding their proof of concept (POC) development news and expansion into the booming Middle East market.
coingeek.com
Join Dr. Craig Wright in person for his first Bitcoin Masterclass: Identity & Privacy
Last year, especially during the second half of the year, Dr. Craig Wright was jet-setting worldwide to deliver one-off presentations at numerous events. While this was an amazing opportunity for those in the locations he visited, all the time in transit meant he did not have time to do what he loves doing most: Educating.
coingeek.com
US regulators could have prevented FTX contagion, CFTC’s Caroline Pham says
U.S. regulators could have uncovered some of the interconnectedness and ensuing fraud that led to last year’s FTX collapse and industry contagion, Caroline Pham has said. The Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner called on regulators to do more to regulate the industry. Following the mid-year collapse sparked...
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried loses fight over FTX lawyers, dodges home invasion
Attorneys representing the failed FTX exchange can continue handling its bankruptcy proceedings, despite highly charged claims regarding the law firm’s tactics. Last Friday, January 20, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware held a hearing into the bankruptcy of FTX, FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research and the countless other appendages of the once mighty crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Comments / 0