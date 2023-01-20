Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Judith M. Stray
Judith M. Stray, 78, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1944 in Madison, WI to Marvin Lindl and Margaret Milward. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On April 20, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Stray at St. John’s Community Church. Over the years Judy worked at several places in the Fort Atkinson area including Schultz Brothers Dime Store, the Fort Reminder, Jamesway, the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Jonas Office Products, St. Coletta, Premier Bank and she was instrumental in the operations of H&H Fire. After retirement she loved to volunteer at Twice as Nice.
fortatkinsononline.com
Ronald Leon Ortelle
Ronald Leon Ortelle was called home to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on September 12, 1945 to Fred and Leone (Hoffman) Ortelle of Rome, WI. He married his late wife Charlene Ault on November 7, 1964. He then remarried Tina Sukowski on May 20, 2017.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school district to place two-part $8 million operational referendum on April ballot
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Eduction Tuesday approved a two-part $8 million operational referendum question for placement on the April 4 general election ballot. Board members approved “Option A,” one of two options presented which, as outlined by Director of Business Services Jason Demerath, will, if approved...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater, Part 1: Council receives presentation, begins discussion outlining: ‘What is a CDA?’
Editor’s note: The Whitewater Common Council recently hired Redevelopment Resources, an economic and community development consultant, to aid the city, including its manager, the city council, and the Community Development Authority (CDA), in its efforts to create a guideline under which the three entities will work to craft common goals and develop responsibilities for an economic development/CDA director. Kristin Fish-Peterson, the company’s principal, began an introductory exploration Tuesday with the city council and Thursday with the CDA. The first of a two-part story focusing on the first of the two introductory meetings follows.
fortatkinsononline.com
Paid advertisement: Valentine’s Sips & Savings at Blodgett
A Valentine’s Sips & Savings wine-sampling and shopping event will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, between 5 and 7 p.m. at Blodgett Pet and Garden Center, 1222 Janesville, Ave., Fort Atkinson. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities. To learn more about the event and its activities,...
Comments / 1