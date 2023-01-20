Long Beach Police arrest attempted murder suspect

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities today said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a 'shots fired' call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

``Through the preliminary investigation, officers learned a male adult suspect shot the victim, then ran away from the area,'' according to a news statement.

Police said gang detectives gathered evidence over the subsequent weeks and generated leads to identify a suspect.

Detectives located Erick Bryant Jr., 35, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Gladys Avenue, where he was detained and arrested.

A search warrant at Bryant's home turned up a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm, and felony possession of ammunition. His bail was set at $1 million.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok