ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Police arrest attempted murder suspect

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4xTZ_0kKnbKtl00

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities today said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a 'shots fired' call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

``Through the preliminary investigation, officers learned a male adult suspect shot the victim, then ran away from the area,'' according to a news statement.

Police said gang detectives gathered evidence over the subsequent weeks and generated leads to identify a suspect.

Detectives located Erick Bryant Jr., 35, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Gladys Avenue, where he was detained and arrested.

A search warrant at Bryant's home turned up a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm, and felony possession of ammunition. His bail was set at $1 million.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

17-Year-Old Killed on Long Beach Basketball Court

Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at Saturday afternoon at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street near John Muir Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says

The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim

Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

3 People Shot at Silverado Park in West Long Beach

When LBPD officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition from the shooting. According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting. Three people were shot at Silverado Park just before 2pm...
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy