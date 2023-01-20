Sometimes people joke that the only thing to do in the winter is drink, but most people who live in the Roaring Fork Valley know how far from the truth that is. There is such an abundance of activities in the region that it is almost an ideal place to spend sober. Donnie Hagenbart not only understood that from personal experience but chose to help others with the Glenwood Springs backdrop.

