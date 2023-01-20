ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Citrus County Chronicle

Jones frustrated as Cowboys fall short in playoffs again

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott. Another missed extra point by Brett Maher. Some bizarre play-calling at the end of the game. It all added up to another playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys and more questions about what needs to be done to get them over the hump.
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys kicker misses 5th playoff PAT, makes 2 FGs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked before making two field-goal tries. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the Super Bowl...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

O'Neale's late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Royce O'Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

