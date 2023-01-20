ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped matches for their TV show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince. Gresham then challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender. * Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh....
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#100-91)

The time has arrived for my Top 100 Matches of 2022. This is my eighth year of compiling this list. Of note, I had more work to do away from wrestling this year so some of these write-ups aren’t new and just slightly edited from my original reviews. I also only included WWE, NJPW, and AEW/ROH. I started getting into Stardom this year but hand’t seen the year-end Dream Queendom show or about half of the 5Star Grand Prix at the time of making this list so they aren’t included..
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show

– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. * Ethan...
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More

A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
MELBOURNE, FL
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More

WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network

In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.20.23

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in California and this week’s Dynamite is going to be a bit tough to follow. There is a good chance that we are going to get some solid matches though, as tends to be the case around here. AEW Rampage can be rather fun when it comes to focusing on some of the lower-level stuff and that might be what happens again this week. Let’s get to it.
FRESNO, CA

