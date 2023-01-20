Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches for their TV show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince. Gresham then challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender. * Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh....
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#100-91)
The time has arrived for my Top 100 Matches of 2022. This is my eighth year of compiling this list. Of note, I had more work to do away from wrestling this year so some of these write-ups aren’t new and just slightly edited from my original reviews. I also only included WWE, NJPW, and AEW/ROH. I started getting into Stardom this year but hand’t seen the year-end Dream Queendom show or about half of the 5Star Grand Prix at the time of making this list so they aren’t included..
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Eight Results: Eight-Man Tag Main Event, More
Dragon Gate held the eighth night of his Open The New Year Gate tour on Saturday in Kobe, Japan and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, courtesy of Cagematch):. * Dragon Dia, Dragon Kid, Naruki Doi & YAMATO def. Z-Brats, Strong Machine F...
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More
The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio. *Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless...
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:. On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been...
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. * Ethan...
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
Tetsuya Naito Announced as Keiji Mutoh’s Last Opponent in Upcoming Retirement Match
– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, Keiji Mutoh appeared after Tetsuya Naito defeated Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. Mutoh entered the ring and grabbed the microphone, challenging Naito to be his final opponent in his scheduled retirement match at the Tokyo Dome. Naito...
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More
WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Complete Results 01.20.2023: ACTION Championship Match & More
The Lords of Chaos event was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. You can see full results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below. *Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) *Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards. *Alex Kane vs....
WWE News: Chris Jericho Praises Raw Anniversary Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes, LA Knight Hypes Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
– AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho praised the following preview video for next week’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. Jericho tweeted, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw”. – FOX Sports showcased this week’s...
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.20.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in California and this week’s Dynamite is going to be a bit tough to follow. There is a good chance that we are going to get some solid matches though, as tends to be the case around here. AEW Rampage can be rather fun when it comes to focusing on some of the lower-level stuff and that might be what happens again this week. Let’s get to it.
MVP Recalls His ‘Amazing’ Experience In NJPW, Being First IWGP Intercontinental Champion
MVP had a memorable time in NJPW following his 2010 exit from WWE, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for a new interview about his time in NJPW from 2011 to 2013, and a couple of highlights are below:
