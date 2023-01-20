Officials from the California Speedweek have announced a return of the famed Micro Sprint classic, featuring action from June 30 to July 4 throughout all four of California’s weekly Micro Sprint facilities. The Speedweek will open on Friday night June 30 at Keller Auto Raceway at Plaza Park in Visalia, Calif. The action moves West to Lemoore Raceway on Saturday July 1. An off-day on Sunday July 2 will allow teams time to regroup and travel north to Dixon Speedway on July 3. The series finale will take place on July 4 at Delta Speedway in Stockton, Calif.

