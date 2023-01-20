Read full article on original website
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
Hospital closing hits especially hard for Madera’s sizable undocumented population
Maria Rios sat in the shadows inside her Madera home last week, a contrast to the sunny day outside and a metaphor for what’s happening to so many people in her community. Rios is in the dark about what’s next now that Madera Community Hospital has closed. Her chronic medical conditions and lack of transportation options made her dependent on the local hospital.
Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
Cal Turf: Creative solutions for outdoor living
California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Clovis.
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno
The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
2023 California Micro Sprint Speedweek Announced
Officials from the California Speedweek have announced a return of the famed Micro Sprint classic, featuring action from June 30 to July 4 throughout all four of California’s weekly Micro Sprint facilities. The Speedweek will open on Friday night June 30 at Keller Auto Raceway at Plaza Park in Visalia, Calif. The action moves West to Lemoore Raceway on Saturday July 1. An off-day on Sunday July 2 will allow teams time to regroup and travel north to Dixon Speedway on July 3. The series finale will take place on July 4 at Delta Speedway in Stockton, Calif.
Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City
22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
Local Foothill Community Trapped, Only Way Out Is Blocked By Storm-created Stream
TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small community in the Tollhouse foothills is now trapped after recent storms blocked its only exit. “I’m hoping that somebody will hear this and see this and offer us any type of help,” said Jessie Skelton, who shares what 32 families have been dealing with, including hers.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
National Neo-Nazi group headed to Fresno in search of new members
A national Aryan White supremacist group is making a splash in Fresno at the end of the month. The Aryan Freedom Network has circulated a flier saying the group will hold a “meet and greet” on Jan. 28. The big picture: The flier does not include any details...
RBD announces tour schedule, making a stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all Rebelde fans, it may seem like a déjà vu moment but no, it’s happening once again. The Mexican-Pop group has announced the schedule for their “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023.”. The group is visiting 26 cities all across the country,...
New photos released of suspects in southeast Fresno strip mall fire
New images have been released of two suspects accused of starting a fire that tore through six businesses in southeast Fresno earlier this month.
Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.
Dine and Dish: Uncle Harry's in North Fresno
Fresh bagels come out hot and tasty at Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse.
IDENTIFIED: 67-year-old killed after struck by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.
A better night’s sleep starts with a better mattress from Clovis Mattress
Experts have said better sleep can lead to fewer junk food cravings, higher focus, and more clarity, but better sleep starts with a better mattress. With so many options in the marketplace, it can feel a bit overwhelming especially with all the options online. At Clovis Mattress owners Jeremy Dyer...
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger
VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
