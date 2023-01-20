ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hospital closing hits especially hard for Madera’s sizable undocumented population

Maria Rios sat in the shadows inside her Madera home last week, a contrast to the sunny day outside and a metaphor for what’s happening to so many people in her community. Rios is in the dark about what’s next now that Madera Community Hospital has closed. Her chronic medical conditions and lack of transportation options made her dependent on the local hospital.
MADERA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Cal Turf: Creative solutions for outdoor living

California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno

The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
FRESNO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA
Speedway Digest

2023 California Micro Sprint Speedweek Announced

Officials from the California Speedweek have announced a return of the famed Micro Sprint classic, featuring action from June 30 to July 4 throughout all four of California’s weekly Micro Sprint facilities. The Speedweek will open on Friday night June 30 at Keller Auto Raceway at Plaza Park in Visalia, Calif. The action moves West to Lemoore Raceway on Saturday July 1. An off-day on Sunday July 2 will allow teams time to regroup and travel north to Dixon Speedway on July 3. The series finale will take place on July 4 at Delta Speedway in Stockton, Calif.
VISALIA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City

22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
FRIANT, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

RBD announces tour schedule, making a stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all Rebelde fans, it may seem like a déjà vu moment but no, it’s happening once again. The Mexican-Pop group has announced the schedule for their “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023.”. The group is visiting 26 cities all across the country,...
FRESNO, CA
Ty D.

Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 67-year-old killed after struck by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

A better night’s sleep starts with a better mattress from Clovis Mattress

Experts have said better sleep can lead to fewer junk food cravings, higher focus, and more clarity, but better sleep starts with a better mattress. With so many options in the marketplace, it can feel a bit overwhelming especially with all the options online. At Clovis Mattress owners Jeremy Dyer...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger

VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
VISALIA, CA

