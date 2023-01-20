ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Charges in failed Ram pickup heist include larceny, weapons offenses

By Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Five people have been charged in this week's botched theft of multiple Ram pickups at a locked yard serving Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, which builds the popular Ram 1500.

Police in Sterling Heights said the group tried but failed to steal the trucks Tuesday morning , even ramming an entry and exit gate and striking a police car at the shipping yard. No one was hurt in that encounter, police said.

The five suspects were arraigned at 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on Thursday.

Several had similar charges, including larceny ($20,000 or more), and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle: Timothy Haslam Jr., 18, four counts (he also faces a separate case in the same court filed Jan. 6 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon); Jaquan Reed, 25, four counts; Demarion Palmer, 18, four counts, and Derrin Abbott, 22, five counts, including a charge of fleeing a police officer. Travon Brookins, 23, faced a different set of charges (four total), including possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. All are from Detroit, according to police.

More: General Motors takes its racketeering case against Stellantis to Supreme Court

Bail was set at 10% of $50,000 for all but Palmer (10% of $10,000). All, except Palmer, will also need to wear a tether if they make bail. Probable cause hearings are scheduled for Jan. 30.

Nine people in all were arrested Tuesday, but the other four suspects were released pending possible charges, according to Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

More: Ram 1500 electric pickup concept described as 'brutiful'

Although the details differ, the theft attempt has echoes of a more successful 2018 heist of multiple Ram trucks from Warren Truck Assembly prior to the 2021 merger that created Stellantis from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group. That incident included reports from witnesses that " they saw a caravan of 2018 Ram trucks racing down streets in metro Detroit ."

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Charges in failed Ram pickup heist include larceny, weapons offenses

Comments / 3

Detroitrealist
3d ago

They will all be out shortly...depend on it. These are the policies the Democratic voters wanted. Now we all get to live with the results and consequences.

Reply(1)
2
Dottie
3d ago

I don't Understand why they continue to let these criminals out on bond.Do the crime you do the time.

Reply
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County woman faces charges after being arrested during Atlanta riot

ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening. One of the suspects charged was a Wayne County resident. Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson,...
ATLANTA, GA
