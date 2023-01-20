ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek mother arrested after 18-month-old exposed to meth

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A mother in Queen Creek was arrested Sunday afternoon after first responders suspected her of accidentally exposing her 18-month-old child to methamphetamine.

Court documents say firefighters responded to a residence around 4:23 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive child. Documents say firefighters performed CPR on the child who began to have shallow breathing but remained unresponsive. The child became responsive after firefighters provided Narcan and received another dose while being taken to the hospital.

Officers questioned the homeowner, who said he suspected his stepson and his stepson's girlfriend had exposed their child to drugs but didn't have proof. Documents say the stepson told police that he had been clean for months and believed his girlfriend, 25-year-old Miranda Reidhead, hadn't used drugs for a long time.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and found meth and drug paraphernalia in Reidhead's purse. Documents say Reidhead later told police that she had used meth during the day prior in the same bedroom her child sleeps and plays in and said it was possible that some meth could have fallen onto the carpet or that she might have left her purse on the floor.

Documents say the child was hospitalized and lab results regarding the substances in their system remained pending.

Officers arrested and booked Reidhead into jail on child abuse, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and endangerment. Her next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 23 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

